Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

How CBT Helps Treat Substance Use and Co-Occurring Mental Disorders

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
snntv.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: Cognitive Behavioral Theory for Co-Occurring Disorders – Sage Neuroscience Center (sageclinic.org) Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is currently implemented in mental health treatment/wellness facilities across the country. It often leads to substantial enhancement in the quality of life for many people who had otherwise been suffering for years. This therapy is especially beneficial for those who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and addiction.

www.snntv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbt#Mental Disorders#Anxiety Disorder#Substance Use Disorder#Cbt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
PTSD
Related
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Commercial video games could help treat mental illness

Popular video games have the potential to provide low-cost, easy access, effective and stigma-free support for some mental health issues, researchers at Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software, have found. The team at Lero said video games could be used where conventional therapies are not available because...
Kidsbaltimorefishbowl.com

How Play Helps: How Play Supports Kids’ Mental Health & Emotional Development

After the year we’ve all been through, it may not come as a surprise that there’s a mental health emergency among children that’s only worsening as a result of the emotional toll the pandemic, economic crisis, and struggle against racial inequities is having on children. And although it’s frightening to...
HealthPsych Centra

Treating Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID)

Treatment for ARFID will range from therapy to medical care. Many people use more than one option to meet their needs. Some people misinterpret ARFID as picky eating. But unlike picky eaters, people with the eating disorder ARFID show a lack of interest in eating and chronic weight loss that can impact long-term health and growth.
Mental Healthpharmacytimes.com

How Pharmacists Can Help Patients With Bipolar Disorder Make Informed Treatment Decisions

Studies suggest bipolar disorder is associated with increased potential for stroke and higher odds of experiencing poor outcomes. One of the challenges of treating individuals who are diagnosed with bipolar disorder is mitigating their risk for stroke. Nearly 3 million Americans live with bipolar disorder,1 and studies suggest this disorder and other mental health conditions are associated with increased potential for stroke and higher odds of experiencing poor outcomes.2.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How Mental Health Experts Help Victims In Dealing With Trauma

According to the American Psychological Association, trauma is the human body’s response to a horrifying event such as an accident, escaping a crime attack, natural disasters. A person may also feel traumatized when victimized for a considerable time due to domestic violence, bullying, child abuse, etc. Imagine that near-death experience of a car crash that took away the life of your best friend. Such terrible episodes cause the human brain to either deny the occurrence of a horrific event or indulge in the feeling of shock, terror, or fear. Psychological trauma can cause anxiety, depression, or even insomnia. At times, individuals also experience other symptoms like nausea and loss of appetite.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Legislation looks to help with mental health, substance abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is finding new ways to help people with mental health and substance abuse issues. The General Assembly passed legislation to provide resources for those in need. It’s called the Housing is Recovery Pilot Program. Lawmakers are finding new ways to address the mental health and...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

New courses aim to combat stigma around substance use disorder

INDIANA – Indiana University’s Responding to the Addictions Crisis Grand Challenge, in partnership with the School of Nursing is offering two courses to help reduce stigma around substance use disorder. The online courses, made possible through a grant from the Commission for Higher Education of the State of Indiana, CARES...
Mental Healthsageclinic.org

Why the Right Language Helps Fight the Stigma Around Substance Use Disorder

The adage “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never harm me,” is often wrong, especially when it is in the vein of mental health. It might be a surprise to learn, but substance abuse disorder (SUD) is a legitimate mental illness in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th (and most current) edition. Society paints those with substance use disorder as addicts and junkies. The world of psychology sees them differently—unwell people who need help and compassion, not disdain and ridicule.
Mental HealthEurekAlert

UIC research identifies potential pathways to treating alcohol use disorder, depression

A discovery from researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago may lead to new treatments for individuals who suffer from alcohol use disorder and depression. The study, "Transcriptomics identifies STAT3 as a key regulator of hippocampal gene expression and anhedonia during withdrawal from chronic alcohol exposure," is published in the journal Translational Psychiatry by researchers at UIC's Center for Alcohol Research in Epigenetics.
Mental HealthNewswise

Linking brain network “profiles” to treatment outcomes among individuals with co-occurring alcohol use and posttraumatic stress disorders

Newswise — Alcohol use disorders (AUDs) frequently co-occur with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and this dual diagnosis often results in poorer treatment outcomes than for either disorder alone. An innovative study uses pre-treatment functional neuroimaging to predict treatment responses among individuals with both AUDs and PTSD. These results and others will be shared at the 44th annual scientific meeting of the Research Society on Alcoholism (RSA), which will be held virtually this year from the 19th - 23rd of June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Studying the Pre-Adolescent Brain to Gain Insight into Mental Health Disorders

University of Utah Health scientists and collaborators with the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Consortium have developed a rich resource for studying how the brain changes and matures during adolescence: a collection of functional MRI scans revealing patterns of brain activity in more than 6,000 nine- and ten-year-old children. The findings are an essential foundation for the ABCD Study, which is investigating how childhood experiences influence brain development and impact behavior later in life.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Symptoms of Anxiety or Depressive Disorder and Use of Mental Health Care Among Adults During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Anjel Vahratian, PhD; Stephen J. Blumberg, PhD; Emily P. Terlizzi, MPH; Jeannine S. Schiller, MPH. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2021;70(13):490-494. The spread of disease and increase in deaths during large outbreaks of transmissible diseases is often associated with fear and grief.[1] Social restrictions, limits on operating nonessential businesses, and other measures to reduce pandemic-related mortality and morbidity can lead to isolation and unemployment or underemployment, further increasing the risk for mental health problems.[2] To rapidly monitor changes in mental health status and access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to conduct the Household Pulse Survey (HPS). This report describes trends in the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety disorder or a depressive disorder and those who sought mental health services. During August 19, 2020–February 1, 2021, the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety or a depressive disorder during the past 7 days increased significantly (from 36.4% to 41.5%), as did the percentage reporting that they needed but did not receive mental health counseling or therapy during the past 4 weeks (from 9.2% to 11.7%). Increases were largest among adults aged 18–29 years and among those with less than a high school education. HPS data can be used in near real time to evaluate the impact of strategies that address mental health status and care of adults during the COVID-19 pandemic and to guide interventions for groups that are disproportionately affected.
Mental HealthWTOP

What is high-functioning anxiety?

Some people just seem to have it all together all the time, don’t they? These high-achieving folks always seem to know what to do and get a lot done. They never miss a deadline and always turn up on time — early even — for work and social engagements. Sure, they might have a perfectionist streak and sometimes can be a little hard on themselves or demanding of others, but they always seem to succeed and meet those high standards.
Mental Healthmenstylefashion.com

How CBD Can Help Improve Your Mental Health

Cannabidiol (CBD) has become a highly popular health supplement over the past decade. If you do some research, you will see it can help people in a variety of ways, such as reducing pain or inflammation to more serious issues like relief from the side effects of cancer. You can...
Mental HealthUpNorthLive.com

Understanding Mental Illness - And What to Do Next

Did you know that approximately one in four people will struggle with mental illness in their lifetime? Then there’s this alarming new statistic: one in three COVID-19 survivors are struggling with mental or neurological disorders in the six months following infection, according to a study on over 236,000 COVID-19 survivors.
Mental Healthdakotanewsnow.com

How to know when to get help for mental health

Zach Dresch is a comedian who suffers with anxiety and depression. The Helpline Center provides a variety of resources to help suicide survivors through the grieving process. A Sanford behavioral health therapist talks about what she experienced last year with patients during the pandemic. Someone You Should Know: Terry Liggins.
KidsPosted by
WRAL News

How to help your teen's mental health during COVID and beyond

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on UNC Health Talk. The teenage years are a time of profound change and turmoil no matter what, but growing up during a pandemic makes them especially hard. Just as many adults are struggling to find some sense of normalcy as more people get the COVID-19 vaccines and the nation begins to ease restrictions, teens are trying to find their footing, too.