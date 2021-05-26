Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milford, CT

Beachgoers may notice fewer lifeguards this summer

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer. After a challenging year, people across the state are ready to enjoy the summer months and flock to beaches and pools. However, they may notice fewer lifeguards on duty. It’s part of a nationwide issue, made worse...

www.wfsb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Milford, CT
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Healy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Beaches#Ct#Shallow Water#Water Restrictions#State Parks#Standing Water#Wfsb#Memorial Day Weekend#People#Flock#Nationwide#Deep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

A Taste of Summer Coming This Week to Connecticut

It's been a while since the temperatures got into the 80's, but this week it's a little sample of what's to come this summer. You know the old saying, "some like it hot", well if you're one of those people, this is the week you waited all winter for. According to the National Weather Service, the local Connecticut forecast is calling for temperatures to surpass 80 degrees, therefore giving us some of the warmest temperatures so far this spring.
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
Westport News

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
wshu.org

Connecticut Passes Law To Manage Long Island Sound's Uses

An ambitious inventory of Long Island Sound’s uses and resources, known as the Blue Plan, is now state law in Connecticut. Bill Lucey has a unique title — he’s the Long Island Soundkeeper. He’s a watchdog and advocate for the body of water that’s an economic and environmental backbone for Connecticut and Long Island.
Milford, CTConnecticut Post

Silver Sands state park closed for police 'investigation'

MILFORD — Silver Sands State Park has been closed for a “law enforcement investigation” Monday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection confirmed the park’s closure in a tweet sent shortly after noon. The shoreline park sits just east of Walnut beach on the city’s south side. It encompasses...
Connecticut Statewlad.com

Mask mandate expected to change in Conn. Wednesday

Ridgefield Parks and Recreation still requires wearing masks. While the CDC has altered its guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, the State, for now, still has an executive order requiring all individuals to wear face coverings indoors. That is expected to change on Wednesday when other COVID-related mandates are dropped in Connecticut. The CDC does still recommend indoor mask wearing in certain circumstances. The state Department of Public Health is working on guidance for indoor events.
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...
Milford, CTConnecticut Post

Invasive crab shows up in Housatonic River; DEEP seeks public's help

MILFORD — The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is calling on commercial fishermen, recreational anglers and the general public for help fighting off a crab invasion that could have significant long-term effects on water quality, marine life and infrastructure. The mitten crab, native to Asia, has started showing...
Milford, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

5 restaurants for cheese lovers

It doesn’t get any cheddar than this! Here are five restaurants serving up the gooiest dishes for all the cheese lovers out there!. In the mood for comfort food? Mac N Out in Milford has you covered. Each dish is served in a piping hot skillet with the cheese still bubbling. The menu offers a wide selection of toppings for the mac and cheese plates too, including buffalo chicken, bacon, and even barbecue pulled pork. If you’re in the mood for something different, but are still looking for that cheesy goodness, the mac and cheese bites are the item to order. These fried balls of mac and cheese are smothered with marinara sauce and topped with fresh parmesan cheese. Once you’ve tried one, you’ll want to try the whole menu.
New Haven County, CTNew Haven Register

Letter: Open Madison up to everyone

I raise my voice to support increased housing options in Madison. Historic zoning decisions have limited access to housing in Madison, and as a result there are few options for low and moderate cost housing, with few multi-unit housing options or single houses with small properties. Why shouldn’t our community have housing options available for households downsizing after their children have “left the nest,” elderly wishing to reside near loved ones as they age, divorced parents wishing to reside in the same town as their noncustodial children, people who work or vacation in our community and fall in love with it, young adults who want to settle down in the town in which they grew up? And why should any of these potential residents be restricted to living only along main roads, might not any of them also value the natural beauty and quiet our town offers?