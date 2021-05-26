Cancel
Music

Yannick is confirmed for German Beethoven cycle

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaden-Baden has confirmed it has received permission to perform the nine Beethoven symphonies in July for an audience of 250, which it hopes will rise to 500. The symphonies will be played by the Chamber Orchestra of Europe with the vastly over-committed Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who is music director of the Metropolitan Opera, the Philadelphia Orchestra and his home orchestra in Montreal.

Beethoven
