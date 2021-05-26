Yannick is confirmed for German Beethoven cycle

In countries like the United Kingdom where concerts are only just starting to reopen to audiences, every concert – albeit with reduced numbers both of musicians and concertgoers – feels like a major event and a cause for celebration. Last night’s Royal Festival Hall concert, however, was doubly so, as the Philharmonia Orchestra marked the last of Esa-Pekka Salonen’s tenure as their Chief Conductor. Although this isn’t so much a farewell as a re-grading – Salonen becomes Conductor Laureate and fully intends to continue performing with the Philharmonia – the sense of occasion was considerable, with filmed and spoken tributes to the Finn, and the man himself paying an eloquent tribute in return, giving an excellent introduction to the programme and regaling us with the tale of his first concert, in 1983, when he was hauled out of bed in a hung-over state to be told that he would was wanted at short notice for a Mahler 3 (“is that the long one,” he remembers asking), which he had never previously conducted.