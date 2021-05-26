City of Erie Releases Summer Recreation Guide Highlighting Free Summer Programs
The City of Erie is highlighting free summer programs in its newly released 2021 Summer Recreation Guide, according to a news release Wednesday. “Last year, many of our summer programs were not able to function normally because of COVID-19,” said Mayor Joe Schember in a statement. “This year, as more people get vaccinated, we are beginning to open up our parks, basketball courts, and offer our free summer recreation programs.”www.erienewsnow.com