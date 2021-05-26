Cancel
Erie, PA

City of Erie Releases Summer Recreation Guide Highlighting Free Summer Programs

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Erie is highlighting free summer programs in its newly released 2021 Summer Recreation Guide, according to a news release Wednesday. “Last year, many of our summer programs were not able to function normally because of COVID-19,” said Mayor Joe Schember in a statement. “This year, as more people get vaccinated, we are beginning to open up our parks, basketball courts, and offer our free summer recreation programs.”

Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

$350K Challenge Launches for 'We Believe in Erie' Fund

The Erie Community Foundation on Monday announced a $350,000 challenge fund designed to encourage community members to donate to its "We Believe in Erie" fund. The challenge was created by Erie businessman Thomas B. Hagen. The "We Believe in Erie" fund was launched in April by the Greater Erie Economic...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Presque Isle prepares to open beaches Memorial Day Weekend

Presque Isle State Park is in use year round, but the hallmark for many is the beach. "I'm ready for summer. I'm ready to do some boating, ride some motorcycles, and just live life,” Dylan Miller told Erie News Now while spending Sunday in the sand. "We're very excited for...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

Coming soon: Erie events

1. Try It! One Evening of Wheel Throwing; 2. Six-Week Ceramics On The Wheel - Tuesday; 3. Erie Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 4. Nat & The Mad Hatters Return Featuring The Massing Sisters; 5. Launch Your Private Practice Program;
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Erie Sewage Study Shows Doubling of COVID-19 Viral Load in Last Week

New data from Biobot, the lab analyzing sewage samples from the Erie Wastewater Treatment plant for the COVID-19 virus, shows the number of estimated cases in Erie is climbing steadily. The latest report is for the week ending May 17, 2021. The COVID-19 viral load in Erie wastewater doubled last...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Community Blood Bank to Host 3rd Annual Donor Appreciation Day this Friday

The Community Blood Bank (CBB) will host its 3rd annual Donor Appreciation Day this Friday, May 21, CBB officials announced Monday. The event, which will feature games, giveaways and food, is designed to highlight existing donors and bring in new ones. Anyone who donates on Friday will receive a t-shirt,...
Erie County, PAthecorryjournal.com

Minerva Pedestal revealed at Blasco Library

On Wednesday the culmination of the Erie County Public Library’s Minerva pedestal project was dedicated at Blasco Library. The ceremony was attended by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, Friends of the Library members, library staff and several donors that made the project possible. In 2019 the Minerva statue returned to Blasco...
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

Erie vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Erie: 1. 410 E 12th St (814) 456-7071; 2. 1216 W 6th St (814) 844-6265; 3. 2501 W 12th St 814-838-7710; 4. 2067 Interchange Rd 814-868-7923; 5. 2715 Parade St 814-454-5148; 6. 916 State St 814-456-0560; 7. 1709 Liberty St 814-452-2596; 8. 925 W Erie Plaza Dr 814-454-7800; 9. 163 W 26th St 814-452-4012; 10. 1338 E Grandview Blvd 814-825-2333; 11. 353 E 6th St 814-455-2910; 12. 5430 Peach St 814-868-4624; 13. 4145 Buffalo Rd 814-899-6924; 14. 7200 Peach St 814-866-1074; 15. 1825 Downs Dr 814-864-7330; 16. 5350 W Ridge Rd 814-835-0556; 17. 2711 Elm St 814-459-3625;
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Erie, PAPosted by
Erie News Alert

TRENDING local news happened around Erie

1. Erie police search for suspects after 10-year-old stabbed at city park Wednesday afternoon | 2. Lake Erie beach house: Judge voids tax sale, but blasts owner as 'serial tax delinquent' | 3. 'Just Dream It:' Syrian Refugee Family Opens Auto Repair Business in Erie
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

UPMC Hamot Donates Automated External Defibrillators to Erie Community Centers

UPMC Hamot is providing Erie's community centers with life-saving devices. Hamot Health Foundation presented the Booker T. Washington Center, the Martin Luther King Center, and the Urban Erie Development Corporation with brand new automated external defibrillators. The devices deliver an electrical shock to a person who is in cardiac arrest.
Crawford County, PAerienewsnow.com

Crawford County Awarded More than $950K in Hospitality Relief Funding

More than $950,000 has been awarded to Crawford County's hospitality industry through Pennsylvania's COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday. It is part of nearly $122 million in pandemic relief provided to all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties through CHIRP, including $3 million to Erie County. A...
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Mercyhurst University, Federal Resources Corp. to Establish Partnership

Erie-based company Federal Resources Corp. and Mercyhurst University are partnering together to create a new cybersecurity education center, Mercyhurst University officials announced Monday. Federal Resources Corp. and Mercyhurst University will create the Federal Resources Corp. Cyber Education Center at Mercyhurst University. Federal Resources Corp. is a fast-growing technology company run...