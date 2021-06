We knew that they were going to sell tickets for an in-person event this year, but when were they going on sale and how would it work. Today we know how. The Taste of Buffalo has been going on for years. It's a place for local restaurants to come show off some special dishes that they might have at their restaurants and a chance for us to eat it all...all in one weekend. It's Buffalo's most delicious weekend and this year it's coming back.