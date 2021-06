With today’s low interest rates, it’s hard not to sit there and weigh the pros and cons of refinancing your home. The pros—lower monthly payments, paying less interest long-term and getting out of debt faster—all amount to one thing: More money in your pocket. So, what are the cons? We talked to Caroline McCarthy, Vice President at Own Up, a service that helps you nab the best deal on your mortgage, as well as a couple of actual homeowners who recently refinanced, to help you pinpoint the right choice for you.