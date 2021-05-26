Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Al Aasy carrying plenty of confidence as Coronation Cup looms

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O42nQ_0aC2qnZP00
Al Aasy was hugely impressive at Newbury (PA Wire)

William Haggas is quietly relieved there will not be a huge crowd at Epsom for red-hot Coral Coronation Cup favourite Al Aasy.

The four-year-old has always been the apple of his trainer’s eye – but it is only in his two races to date this season he has shown everybody else what Haggas always knew he was capable of.

Two easy victories at Newbury, in the John Porter Stakes and the Aston Park, have seen some bookmakers chalk him up at odds-on for the Group One for older horses on the same day as the Oaks.

“You’re never quite sure they’ll act there, but he’s a very well-balanced horse and a good mover so I don’t see why not,” said Haggas of his ability to handle the unique Epsom circuit.

“The occasion? I’m glad there aren’t going to be 50,000 there, but I think he’ll be all right, we’ll be very wary of him. He’s a boy and he knows he is, but once he gets going he’s not an issue.

“We’ve always thought a lot of him, he’s a beautiful horse and works the way he runs – he gives everything on the gallops as well.”

Last year was not a normal one for obvious reasons, but when Al Aasy won the Bahrain Trophy comfortably he looked a genuine St Leger contender. However, he then fluffed his lines at Goodwood.

“He was disappointing in the Gordon last year, but we put that down to the ground and trainer error,” said Haggas.

“I suggested to Jim (Crowley) to track Frankie (Dettori) on English King as I thought he was the danger, but he never went at all and we were sat behind him while the race was evolving. He didn’t really run on, either.

“It was disappointing, so we put him away. The John Porter was always where we wanted to start back, but it (form) has worked out pretty badly – he did win easily, though.

“In the Aston Park he beat a Leger winner giving him 3lb and beat the others comprehensively. Interestingly two of them run in the Henry II on Thursday night, Ranch Hand and Rainbow Dreamer. So if they are first and second I’ll be chuffed, but if they are fifth and sixth I won’t be so chuffed.

“The style of his win was very good and he’ll have a good chance at Epsom if all goes well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vq5qN_0aC2qnZP00
Al Aasy in full flight winning the John Porter (PA Wire)

Discussing the future, Haggas is happy to keep him at a mile and a half.

“They’ve been small fields and he’s relaxed well. If I could never run over 12 furlongs again and had the choice over a mile-six or a mile and a quarter then I think I’d come back because I think a fast pace would suit him well,” he said.

“I don’t see why we need to do that, English trainers are always keen to go up or down in trip, they are quite restless, but I don’t see the need to move.

“I always thought he was such a fluent mover he’d need fast ground, but his best form is all with cut in the ground. I’m hoping being the Friday it will be beautiful and then be rock-hard for the Derby!

We were trying to space him out, but he was telling us he didn't want it

“The Aston Park was a month after the John Porter and then another three weeks to Epsom, so we decided to run as seven weeks was a long time to wait for Epsom.

“We don’t have the opportunity to spell like in Australia, there are championship races at every distance throughout the year so you have to select what you think is the best one, because however brilliant you are at training it’s pretty impossible to have a horse up for the Guineas and keep winning until Champions Day unless you space your races out.

“We were trying to space him out, but he was telling us he didn’t want it.”

Al Aasy is by Sea The Stars who has produced a Derby winner in Harzand, multiple Ascot Gold Cup hero Stradivarius and a Prince of Wales’s winner in Crystal Ocean. Haggas is a confirmed fan and feels it is this versatility which helps set the stallion apart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSceK_0aC2qnZP00
Mick Kinane with Sea The Stars after their Derby win (PA Archive)

“We are very fortunate that we train for Mrs Tsui who owns Sea The Stars and we are sent quite a few. He’s a fabulous stallion,” said Haggas.

“I think there are only four stallions who can breed the winner of all five Classics. Galileo is getting on now and Dubawi might struggle with the Leger, but you can’t buy a Dubawi or Galileo – you can buy a Frankel and a Sea The Stars.

“For those of us not involved with Coolmore or Godolphin, Sea The Stars and Frankel are the two who have a chance of winning a Guineas or a Derby. The other stallions either won’t stay to win the Derby or stay too well that they want two miles.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Haggas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronation Cup#Ascot Gold Cup#Bahrain#Horses#Derby Day#Wales#Goodwood#English#Guineas#Harzand#Godolphin#Championship Races#Newbury#Champions Day#Epsom#Aston Park#Australia#Trainer Error#Fast Ground#Crystal Ocean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Mohaafeth ready to do battle in Derby

William Haggas is confident his fast-improving colt Mohaafeth will be “up for a fight” in next month’s Cazoo Derby. Shadwell Estate’s son of Frankel shot to prominence in the ante-post market for the Epsom Classic on June 5 when he completed his hat-trick with a highly-impressive victory in the Listed Newmarket Stakes at the start of this month.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Shaamit carried plenty of Haggas confidence before famous Derby win

William Haggas is now firmly established in the upper echelons of the Newmarket training ranks – but when he saddled Shaamit in the 1996 Derby that was far from the case. At that time Haggas was relatively new on the scene and trained around 40 horses, so the notion of winning the Derby had never really crossed his mind, apart from perhaps in the small hours when allowing himself to dream of it.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Dark Shift out to pull off long-term plan at York

Dark Shift bids to execute a long-term plan when he lines up for the Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint Handicap at York. Trainer Charlie Hills has had Saturday’s valuable heritage handicap over six furlongs in mind for some time for the lightly-raced son of Dark Angel. Despite having just the...
SportsSkySports

Coronation Cup: Al Aasy seeking to be crowned for William Haggas at Epsom

William Haggas will not be using ground conditions as an excuse for Al Aasy should he come up short on his first start at Group One level in the Coral Coronation Cup at Epsom. The Newmarket handler has made no secret of the regard in which he holds the son of Sea The Stars - and he has justified that confidence this spring with two dominant displays in Group Three company at Newbury.
AnimalsSkySports

Al Aasy and Love left in Coral Coronation Cup at Epsom

Hot favourite Al Aasy and dual Classic-winning filly Love are among 11 confirmations for the Coral Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday. The William Haggas-trained Al Aasy is a warm order to successfully step up to Group One level, having looked every inch a top-class colt in winning successive Group Three prizes at Newbury this spring.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

O’Brien planning dual Coronation Cup challenge

Aidan O’Brien is set to rely on Japan and Mogul in Friday’s Coral Coronation Cup at Epsom, with dual Classic-winning filly Love likely to wait for Royal Ascot. Japan is rated the biggest threat to Al Aasy by bookmakers, having got his career back on track with a comeback victory in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester last month.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Pyledriver digs deep to see off Al Aasy in thrilling Coronation Cup

Pyledriver battled back in the closing stages to deny Al Aasy and lift the Coral Coronation Cup at Epsom for his first Group One triumph. Al Aasy headed Martin Dwyer’s mount in the final furlong, but Pyledriver (8-1) rallied in determined fashion on the rail to snatch the verdict by a neck for the relatively new training partnership of William Muir and Chris Grassick.
SportsThe Independent

Coronation Cup hero Pyledriver likely to sit out Royal Ascot

Coronation Cup hero Pyledriver is likely to sidestep Royal Ascot and wait for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at the Berkshire track next month. Joint trainer William Muir had pencilled in the Hardwicke Stakes on Saturday week for his stable star, but is currently minded to shelve that plan because Pyledriver’s battle with Al Aasy at Epsom on Friday has left a mark.
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Talbeyah’s Salisbury victory delights Burrows

Owen Burrows was delighted to see Talbeyah rediscover the winning trail at Salisbury. The Lope De Vega filly looked a high-class prospect when getting off the mark in impressive style at Chepstow in April, earning herself a place in Listed company in last month’s Height of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood.
Sportstwinspires.com

Who is the best Ascot Gold Cup winner?

Royal Ascot is the highlight of the British racing season, and the Gold Cup (G1) is the highlight of Royal Ascot. The Gold Cup has been run since 1807, and at two miles, three furlongs, and 210 yards it is one of the world's great staying tests. Let's revisit some...
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Bell targets Royal Ascot repeat with The Lir Jet

Michael Bell will choose between the Commonwealth Cup and Jersey Stakes as The Lir Jet bids to win at Royal Ascot for the second successive year. The three-year-old was not at his best when last seen finishing 10th of 10 in the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last month.
WorldSkySports

Royal Ascot: Kaufymaker to set tone for Wesley Ward's team of American raiders

Wesley Ward is delighted to be back in Britain as he saddles another strong team of runners for Royal Ascot next week. It is 12 years since the then little-known American became the first US-based trainer to land a winner at the showpiece meeting, with Strike The Tiger claiming a 33-1 victory in the Windsor Castle. The following day, he sent out Jealous Again to win the Queen Mary Stakes.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Al Aasy team to let dust settle following Coronation defeat

Connections of Al Aasy have yet to firm up plans for his next outing following his narrow defeat in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday. The William Haggas-trained four-year-old was a hot favourite to successfully graduate to Group One level, having dominated his rivals in the successive Group Three races at Newbury this spring.
Worldracingtips.com

Cork racing best bets – Wednesday’s Irish racing tips

Just one meeting heads to post in Ireland on Wednesday on the flat and we’ve picked our our Cork racing best bets and tips for the day’s racecard. While five meetings head to post in the UK on Wednesday there is just one fixture taking place in Ireland with Cork racing on the flat and hosting an eight-race card which features Group Three and Listed contests.
Worldracingtips.com

Aidan O’Brien’s Top 5 Royal Ascot Prospects

Aidan O’Brien’s Top 5 Chances at Royal Ascot 2021. You name it, he’s won it. Aidan O’Brien is undoubtedly one of the greatest trainers in the history of horse racing, and he has trained some of the greatest horses in the sport. One week that Aidan O’Brien tends to target is Royal Ascot, with a raft of equine superstars regularly making the journey over from O’Brien’s Ballydoyle base.
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Starman spearheads ‘strong’ Ascot squad for Ed Walker

Ed Walker feels he is taking his strongest ever team to Royal Ascot next week – headlined by Diamond Jubilee hope Starman and live Coronation Stakes contender Primo Bacio. Walker only has one winner at the showpiece meeting to his name – Agrotera in the 2018 Sandringham Stakes – but with leading chances in two of the features races of the week, which are both part of the British Champions Series, as well as a handful of chances in the handicaps, Walker is counting down the hours until it all kicks off on Tuesday.
Worldracingtips.com

Irish horse racing best bets – Leopardstown tips on Thursday

Just one meeting heads to post in Ireland on Thursday with action on the flat featuring the Group Three Ballycorus Stakes and we’ve picked out our Leopardstown racing tips on Thursday for the day’s card. An eight-race card awaits Irish racing fans on Thursday where there is one meeting heading...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Varian retains faith in Third Realm

Roger Varian is confident Third Realm still has a “big future” ahead of him after finishing fifth in the Cazoo Derby. The Sea The Stars colt beat Charlie Appleby’s Epsom hero Adayar when claiming top honours in the Lingfield Derby Trial last month. That form was turned on its head...