It should come as no surprise that St. Joseph de Anchieta was attracted to the Jesuit order; on his mother’s side, he was related to St. Ignatius of Loyola. Born to a well-to-do Spanish family in 1534, Joseph was sent to study in Portugal at the age of 14. An intensely religious young man, he sought admission to the Jesuit College of the University of Coimbra as a novice when he was 17. It was while he was studying there that he developed a painful affliction in his spine that he would suffer from for the rest of his life.