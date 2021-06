After recruiting him for more than two years, Iowa has earned 2022 point guard Dasonte Bowen's commitment. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound Bowen is rated the No. 154 overall prospect, the No. 24 point guard and the No. 3 recruit in Massachusetts according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings. 247Sports itself is much higher on Bowen, ranking him as the No. 82 recruit, No. 17 point guard.