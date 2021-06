Lafayette, LA— Today, local officials announced Completeful, a drop shipping fulfillment service, is under contract to purchase the former Walmart building on Evangeline Thruway and will consolidate operations from three Lafayette Parish facilities to the building. The company currently has 100 full time employees with plans to fill an additional 100 positions this year. During peak production periods, the company may have as many as 500 employees with the addition of seasonal hires.