Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Nucks Misconduct Roundtable: The questions we want answers to....Part 1

By Nucks Misconduct
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canucks started to get ready for the lottery and upcoming draft, plus Seattle’s expansion draft. GMJB survived to disappoint us another day and Travis Green gets to ply his trade for another two years. There was one narrative in the internet wasteland that pitted GMJB against Green. It was almost Highlander-esque in the way that there could only be one! The simple truth is that the two of them are more like the ride or die pair in Fast and Furious. I’m not sure which one is Vin Diesel. GMJB only gets two coaches before his loveable owner fires his ass.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Travis Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canucks#Misconduct#Gmjb#Highlander#Seattle#Truth#Pair#Answers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

The Chase Down Pod - Answering Questions

After Koby Altman met to take questions from the media on Friday, Justin and Carter decided to do the same for their listeners. Discussing whether Altman was right when he described the cupboard as bare three years ago, the fit questions that will come up with various draft picks, how much blame should be put on injuries and more!
Sportschatsports.com

Nucks Misconduct Roundtable Part Dos: More questions....questionable answers

It is good to take stock of what you have in a relationship. I just wish it wasn’t so often with this team. May is almost done, but the weird season means all the good stuff won’t happen until July. So even in a shortened season our suffering will be extended. There are so many questions about this team that there could be 76 Roundtables and we would still have questions left over (Why can’t the skate logo be used for 25% of the games?) So, let’s get to it.
NBANBA

The Chase Down Pod - Answering Questions

After Koby Altman met to take questions from the media on Friday, Justin and Carter decided to do the same for their listeners. Discussing whether Altman was right when he described the cupboard as bare three years ago, the fit questions that will come up with various draft picks, how much blame should be put on injuries and more!