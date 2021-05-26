Nucks Misconduct Roundtable: The questions we want answers to....Part 1

The Canucks started to get ready for the lottery and upcoming draft, plus Seattle’s expansion draft. GMJB survived to disappoint us another day and Travis Green gets to ply his trade for another two years. There was one narrative in the internet wasteland that pitted GMJB against Green. It was almost Highlander-esque in the way that there could only be one! The simple truth is that the two of them are more like the ride or die pair in Fast and Furious. I’m not sure which one is Vin Diesel. GMJB only gets two coaches before his loveable owner fires his ass.