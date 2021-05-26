Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Memorial Day Weekend reminder for Motorists: Slow Down and Buckle Up

By Staff Reports
Times-Journal
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama Department of Transportation expects a higher traffic volume than usual during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. As an added precaution and for the safety of the traveling public and roadside construction workers, there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after noon on Friday, May 28 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 31.

times-journal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Travel Tips#Traffic Camera#Traffic Congestion#Aldot#Drive Safe Alabama#Algo Traffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Calloway County, KYMurray Ledger & Times

CCSO: Motorists reminded to ‘Move Over’ for stopped emergency vehicles

CALLOWAY COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office observed traffic on KY 80 and U.S. 641 for compliance with Kentucky’s law regarding right of way of stopped emergency vehicles. Kentucky’s law, commonly referred to as the “Move Over” law, requires motorists on a four-lane highway to move into the other lane when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle.
Nebraska Statejournaldemocrat.com

NSP releases Memorial Day weekend stats

The summer travel season is officially underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is reminding motorists to buckle up and put the phone down to help keep the roads safe. “Plenty of people are eager to hit the road for summer vacations,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the road trips begin, every motorist has a part to play in keeping Nebraska roads safe.”
Trafficlincolnnewsnow.com

Buckle Up – Every Trip, Every Time

Longer days and warmer weather mean summer fun is almost here. As you gear up for a weekend excursion, or maybe even a road trip with family and friends, make sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up for every trip. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is joining with...
Boats & Watercraftsmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND LAKE PATROL REPORT

The Precinct 1 Constable’s Marine Division would like to report the statistics for this past holiday weekend. The Constable’s Office responded to twenty-nine (29) incidents on the lake. Deputies responded to three minor boating accidents and arrested three (3) individuals. Two (2) for Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) and one for a felony narcotics offense.
Colorado StateDurango Herald

CDOT reminds motorists that The Heat Is On this summer

Starting Friday, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will unite for Summer Blitz DUI Enforcement. Increased law enforcement will be in effect through June 21. There were 20 impaired-driving fatalities in Colorado in June 2020. So far this year, 69 traffic fatalities statewide have...
Trafficwglr.com

Drivers reminded to slow down on Beltline

“Slow down and drive safely, respect and protect these men and women who are working so hard out there to keep all of us as safe as possible.” That’s the message from officials as construction is continuing on the Beltline. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
Sherman, TXKTEN.com

US 75 project slows Sherman motorists

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Motorists who travel through Sherman on US 75 want to know: When will construction be finished?. The project to improve and widen the highway began back in 2019 when the Sherman-Denison Metropolitan Planning Organization teamed up with the Texas Department of Transportation in asking for about $170 million.
Public Safetydailynewsandmore.com

DPS Ramping Up Move Over/Slow Down Enforcement

LUFKIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding motorists the department is continuing its enforcement efforts across Texas focusing specifically on violations of the state’s Move Over/Slow Down law. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year at various locations in Texas, with several operations planned in June. One of those operations will take place in the Beaumont area throughout the day on Wednesday, June 16.
TrafficPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Slow down on highways

The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition, which includes the highway patrols from Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, and many others, will initiate a special effort beginning this week to identify and address the dangers of excessive speeds on our highways. Altogether, the WSTSC is made up of law enforcement agencies in...
Celebrationsroundlakeil.gov

This Independence Day, Buckle Up and Designate a Sober Driver!

The Independence Day Campaign will run from June 17th through the early morning hours of July 6th. We ask that if you’re driving, use your seat belt, don’t drink, and don’t use marijuana or other drugs. Our officers will be patrolling to keep impaired drivers off the road and enforce all other traffic laws.
Traffickikvradio.com

On Tuesday, June 22, motorists will encounter temporary closures on eastbound Interstate 94 at the Garfield interchange mile marker 97, as crews repair buckled pavement. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation,

Eastbound lanes are expected to be closed starting at 11am. The closure is expected to last approximately three hours and will reopen when the repair is complete. During the closure, eastbound traffic will be rerouted to the Highway 114 interchange off ramp and the I-94 on ramp. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
Minnesota Statekymnradio.net

Elliott asks motorists to slow down; MnDot property available to city; Dundas preparing for 2022 baseball tournament

The State of Minnesota is sounding the alarm bell as we head into summer, asking people to be more cautious on the roads. Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott said that the number of traffic fatalities in the state this year is at 177, a full 40% ahead of this time last year. Of those fatalities, 40% of those were due to excessive speed. He said 70 people have died in speed related accidents this year. At this time last year that number was 38, and in 2019 through the same time period, the number was 25.
Texas Statefoxsanantonio.com

Campaign launches to remind Texas drivers to keep head up, phones down

SAN ANTONIO -- The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is launching their annual 'Talk. Text. Crash' campaign to remind drivers to not text and drive and keep their eyes on the road. TxDOT says San Antonio in 2020, the number of motor vehicle traffic crashes that involved distracted driving --...
Trafficgobnewsonline.com

Traffic flow on N1 Highway to be disrupted over GRIDCo’s stringing work

The Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has announced a planned disruption of traffic flow on the N1 Highway. According to the Authority, this is to enable the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to undertake the final stringing works which involve the removal of a section of the existing power line which traverses the N1 Highway near the Fiesta Royal Hotel Junction.
Trafficchvnradio.com

Perimeter Highway getting new bridge, study to come

Several intersections on the Perimeter Highway will be seeing change over the next while. A diamond interchange is coming to PTH 100 and PTH 3 near Oak Bluff at McGillivray Boulevard. Manitoba's Infrastructure Minister says the building of the highway's second-busiest intersection is another step towards improving traffic and safety on the highway. This is set to begin once another new interchange, on St. Mary's Road, is completed and is to be finished by 2024 at the latest.
TrafficAutomotive Industries Online

How to Improve Highway Traffic Management – Top 5 Key Considerations

Did you know that 43% of the US road system is in poor or mediocre condition? In the 2021 Infrastructure Report Card, roads were given the grade D! This problem costs motorists more than $1,000 per person every year in wasted time and fuel expenses. When planning better main roads...
Trafficbasinnow.com

Update to US-40 Starvation Bridge Project

UDOT has provided an update on the Starvation Bridge project on Highway 40. Crews are finishing up the outside wall on the south side of the bridge and will be transitioning to the north. Be prepared for some new traffic patterns as the crews make the shift. The temporary traffic signals will remain in use. Work activities will be going 24 hours a day to expedite the construction. Drivers can expect moderate travel delays, speed reductions, night lighting, lane closures, shoulder work, and 11 foot lane width restrictions. Connections from S.R. 208 and S.R. 87 through S.R. 35 are available as alternate routes to avoid construction. Normal construction activity is anticipated Monday through Thursday, day and night, and Friday 7am to noon. Note that construction activity is weather and equipment-dependent, and subject to change. Be mindful of safety by slowing down, being prepared to stop for the temporary traffic signals, and obey the 45 miles per hour speed limit.