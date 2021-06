EA has announced that five Xbox 360 Need for Speed games have been delisted, along with the news that their online servers will be shutting down on August 31. While none of these titles were backwards compatible, if you were looking to collect them for your Xbox 360, it seems a physical copy is the only way to go (but we imagine their prices may inflate now). While the online services for each game will remain active until August 31, in-game stores are now also closed as of May 30.