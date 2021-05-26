America’s Birthday Parade Returns to Downtown St. Louis on July 3
The America’s Birthday Parade is returning to downtown St. Louis on July 3 and for 2021 it’s bringing something a little extra special. The theme of the patriotic parade this year is “America the Beautiful” and not only will it highlight all that is lovely in this country from sea to shining sea, but it will also include elements from St. Louis’ Annie Malone, PrideFest and St. Patrick’s Day parades, all of which were canceled last year as a result of the pandemic.www.riverfronttimes.com