Lows Friday morning bottomed in the low-to-mid-40s in north Alabama. Fort Payne made it down to 40°! These were about 15 degrees below normal for the middle May. Afternoon highs remain below normal today: mid-70s. Remember it's late spring so 5-10 degrees below normal is still a really nice afternoon. Not only is it sunny with light winds but humidity is very low. The dry air will linger into this weekend making for comfortable conditions.