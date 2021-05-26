Doug Lewandowski column: Missing time with friends in Canada

Whether by coincidence or planned by the The Laconia Daily Sun, the report on the chaos at the Laconia School Board meeting last Tuesday and the opinion piece written by Robert Azzi, "Clutching at privilege, pearls and pistols,, couldn't have been better timed. Mr. Azzi's words masterfully describe the roots of the disturbing undercurrent that spawned what was initiated by some in the Laconia School Board chambers last Tuesday and what is being incited by "whitesplaining" mobs all over this country. Jimmy Carter was criticized, while as president, for using the term "malaise" to describe what he felt was happening in this country back then. Well, I think the term is ever more appropriate for today but for one aspect. By its definition in "Oxford Languages", the cause of malaise is difficult to identify. The cause of this malaise is in plain sight. I see it. I feel it. I am sick of it. It was exhibited at the Laconia School Board meeting and daily in the right wing media and in our state and national legislatures by people who want to "whitesplain" away the truth that systemic racism is alive and well in this country.