Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Sleater-Kinney Share Video for New Song "High in the Grass"

By Jason Friedman
Paste Magazine
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLast month, veteran alt-rockers Sleater-Kinney announced their 10th album Path of Wellness, due out June 11 on Mom + Pop Records, with the single “Worry With You.” Wednesday, the band, now made up of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, shared “High in the Grass,” a fierce, buzzy rock anthem. Containing lyrics like “The spring night came alive and we lost our minds,” “High In The Grass” may be one to throw on at your next party.

www.pastemagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Brownstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Dance#The Joy Of Motion#Path Of Wellness#Mom Pop Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Musicmxdwn.com

AFI Share Live Studio Video for New Song “On Your Back”

According to theprp.com, AFI has premiered their brand new music video for their track “On Your Back.” That song appears on their eleventh studio album Bodies, which was released this past Friday. The song is a high-tempo rock fest that keeps running. It features drums, bass, guitar, and wicked vocals....
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Sleater-Kinney Perform “Worry With You” on Colbert

Sleater-Kinney were the musical guests on last night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker performed “Worry With You” from their new album Path of Wellness. While Colbert welcomed back a live audience, the band’s performance was filmed at a remote location. Watch it happen below.
Rock Musictheyoungfolks.com

Album Review: Sleater-Kinney – ‘Path of Wellness’

Keith Richards once said: “There couldn’t be a Rolling Stones without Charlie Watts.” The implication being that Watts’ drumming is so crucial to The Rolling Stones’ sound, everything else would disintegrate if you were to remove him from the equation. A lot of people felt the same way about Sleater-Kinney, who had arguably the best rock drummer of the last 30 years in Janet Weiss—like Keith Moon, she made the drums sound like a lead instrument in the band, not just rhythmic support, so that imagining the band without her became impossible.
MusicPaste Magazine

Sleater-Kinney Reinvent Themselves as a Duo on Path of Wellness

There’s no “loud-quiet-loud” in Sleater-Kinney’s world. Usually, there’s no “quiet,” period. As Carrie Brownstein wrote in her 2015 memoir, “I can listen to soft songs, but I can’t play them. Even Sleater-Kinney’s lighter songs feel thorny or brittle—they aren’t gentle, and they make horrible background music.”. Path of Wellness, the...
MusicThe FADER

Tyler, The Creator shares video for new song “LUMBERJACK”

Tyler, The Creator strongly hinted at an imminent return on Monday with the release of "SIDE STREET," a quick video teaser with new music. Today, he's shared a brand new song called "LUMBERJACK" along with a self-directed music video. Check it out above. Tyler, The Creator's last album Igor was...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Vince Staples Releases New Song & Video ‘LAW OF AVERAGES’ — Watch

Despite keeping busy with guest appearances on other people’s music, Vince Staples hasn’t released music of his own for a while. Until last night, that is. The rapper shared his new single ‘LAW OF AVERAGES’ which will appear on his forthcoming self-titled album. The LP will be entirely produced by Kenny Beats. On the direction of it, Vince says:
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Logic Shares New Song “Intro”: Listen

Logic is formally ending his “retirement” with the release of the new single “Intro,” via Def Jam. Hear the song, where Logic raps, “I’m unretired, yeah I’m back,” below. In April, Logic resurfaced with the 61-second “Tired in Malibu.” He’s since shared “Over You” and the minute-long instrumentals “My Favorite...
MusicPaste Magazine

BANKS Releases Video for New Song "The Devil"

Pop singer BANKS has shared the epic new single “The Devil,” which aims to be every bit as haunting and provocative as the title suggests. Written and co-produced by the artist, the song is the first of many to come, per a press release, with more independently released (via AWAL) music on the way. Of “The Devil,” BANKS says in a statement, “The devil is about being stronger than the demons that haunt you. About rebirth and transformation into the forces of nature we were born to be.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

The Go! Team Share Video for New Song “A Bee Without Its Sting” Feat. Detroit Teenagers on Vocals

England’s The Go! Team are releasing a new album, Get Up Sequences Part One, on July 2 via Memphis Industries. Now they have shared its third single, “A Bee Without Its Sting,” via a video for it. The song features the guest vocals of two Detroit teenagers, Jessie Miller and Rian Woods, who are both members of the choir at The Detroit Academy for Arts and Sciences. They are also featured in the video. Watch it below.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Piroshka Share Intriguing Video for New Song “V.O.” Inspired by Late 4AD Designer Vaughan Oliver

Piroshka are releasing their second studio album, Love Drips and Gathers, on July 23 via Bella Union. Now they have shared the album’s second single, “V.O.,” via an intriguing video for it. The song is a tribute to the late Vaughan Oliver, who was 4AD’s in-house designer and responsible for many iconic album covers for the label, including ones by Lush, the former band of Piroshka singer Miki Berenyi. Connor Kinsey directed the video. Watch it below.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Mega Bog Shares Video for New Song “Weight of the Earth, on Paper”

Mega Bog (aka Erin Birgy) is releasing a new album, Life, and Another, on July 23 via Paradise of Bachelors. Now she has shared the album’s second single, “Weight of the Earth, on Paper,” via a video for it. Watch it below. Birgy co-directed the video, which features Big Thief’s...
MusicDaily Californian

Sleater-Kinney fumbles a promising start with tiresome ‘Path of Wellness’

Sleater-Kinney’s Path of Wellness has an exciting beginning, but what a winding, tiring path it proves to be. Although not without merit or a handful of hits, the album begins to stagnate halfway through and never fully recovers. If Path of Wellness were instead an EP consisting of its best five songs, the record would be sensational; unfortunately, the album is dotted with tracks that feel out of place and repetitive, a tendency that blurs its high points and drags everything down.
RetailPosted by
Pitchfork

Lingua Ignota Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Multidisciplinary artist Kristin Hayter has announced her next album as Lingua Ignota. Sinner Get Ready is out August 6, and will mark Hayter’s debut LP for Sargent House. Hayter has also shared lead single “Pennsylvania Furnace,” which arrives with an eerie, self-directed music video. Check it out below. Sinner Get...
Musicrelix

Naia Izumi Shares New Video and Playlist of Songs that Inspired Forthcoming Album

On July 30, Sony Music Masterworks will release Naia Izumi’s major label debut, A Residency in the Los Angeles Area. Izumi, the winner of NPR’s prestigious Tiny Desk Contest in 2018 has received numerous accolades for his expressive vocals and dexterous guitarwork. Tony Berg (Peter Gabriel, Phoebe Bridgers) served as producer of A Residency in the Los Angeles Area, which also finds Izumi on bass, drums, Japanese Koto, mandolin, cittern, and other instruments.
MusicMetalSucks

At the Gates Share New Song “The Fall Into Time”

At the Gates have released “The Fall Into Time,” the latest awesome new track from their awesome new album, The Nightmare of Being. Says frontman Tomas Lindberg about the single and its accompanying music video:. “Hello everybody! As you might have already guessed, this album is our most ambitious effort...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Terrell Hines Shares Funky New Song And Video, ‘Radon Dungeon’

Georgia-born, Los Angeles-based pop visionary Terrell Hines has released his new single, “Radon Dungeon.” On the effortlessly smooth, funk-laced track, Hines conjures up visions of a toxic, worse-case scenario but emerges with a seductive anthem worthy of a post-apocalyptic discothèque. As Substream Magazine observed upon the release of his 2019...
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Efterklang Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Living Other Lives”

Danish trio Efterklang have announced a new album, Wildflowers, and shared its first single, “Living Other Lives,” via a video for it. “Living Other Lives” has a Talk Talk vibe. Wildflowers is due out October 8 via City Slang. Søren Lynggaard Andersen directed the “Living Other Lives” video. Check it out below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
MusicComplex

Majid Jordan Share New Song “Been Through That”

Back in April, Majid Jordan informed fans that the then-new single “Waves of Blue”—which premiered on OVO Sound Radio—would save as the lead single off their forthcoming new album. On Friday, the duo shared another new track, this one titled “Been Through That.”. When announcing their return in April, the...