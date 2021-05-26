Sleater-Kinney Share Video for New Song "High in the Grass"
Last month, veteran alt-rockers Sleater-Kinney announced their 10th album Path of Wellness, due out June 11 on Mom + Pop Records, with the single “Worry With You.” Wednesday, the band, now made up of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker, shared “High in the Grass,” a fierce, buzzy rock anthem. Containing lyrics like “The spring night came alive and we lost our minds,” “High In The Grass” may be one to throw on at your next party.www.pastemagazine.com