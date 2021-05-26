Sleater-Kinney Share Video for New Song "High in the Grass"

Keith Richards once said: “There couldn’t be a Rolling Stones without Charlie Watts.” The implication being that Watts’ drumming is so crucial to The Rolling Stones’ sound, everything else would disintegrate if you were to remove him from the equation. A lot of people felt the same way about Sleater-Kinney, who had arguably the best rock drummer of the last 30 years in Janet Weiss—like Keith Moon, she made the drums sound like a lead instrument in the band, not just rhythmic support, so that imagining the band without her became impossible.