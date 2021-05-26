Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Charlie Carter signs new Stevenage deal

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=377C4h_0aC2q3FM00
Football Grounds Feature (PA Wire)

Midfielder Charlie Carter “can’t wait to get going again” after signing a new deal at Stevenage

The 24-year-old has made 60 appearances for Boro since joining the club from Chesterfield in the summer of 2019.

Carter sustained a season-ending injury in February but has now secured his future, and said: “It has been a stop-start season for me but now I can’t wait to get going again, and I am over the moon to get it sorted.

“Talks with the gaffer have been very positive. He has told me what he wants from me and how I can continue improving.

“For me, I need to believe in myself, and the management team believe in me so that is why I have signed here.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Deal#Gaffer#Midfielder Charlie Carter#Chesterfield#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Bolton manager Ian Evatt signs new three-year deal

Bolton manager Ian Evatt has signed a new three-year deal. Evatt, appointed in July 2020 following a successful spell at Barrow, guided Bolton to promotion from Sky Bet League Two this season, finishing third in the table. “The fans have welcomed me and my staff from day one and have...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Alex Baptiste signs new 12-month deal at Bolton

Bolton defender Alex Baptiste has signed a new 12-month deal with the club. Baptiste, 35, is in his second spell with Bolton and made 42 appearances in all competitions last season as they won automatic promotion from Sky Bet League Two. “I’m delighted to have got it done,” Baptiste told...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Will Keane signs new Wigan deal

Striker Will Keane has signed a new deal at Wigan until 2023. He scored 10 goals for the Latics this season as they beat the drop from Sky Bet League One. Keane told the club’s official site: “I’m absolutely delighted. On the back of last season, I was hoping to get it sorted so I’m glad it’s come around quite soon, and I cannot wait to get back into pre-season and crack on from there.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Josh Kay signs new two-year deal with Barrow

Barrow have announced winger Josh Kay has signed a new deal with the League Two club. The 24-year-old was among those released by Barrow at the end of the season, before new boss Mark Cooper opened talks with him. Kay has now signed a fresh two-year contract, and Cooper, who...
Premier LeagueBBC

Joe Rankin-Costello: Blackburn youngster signs new deal

Joe Rankin-Costello hopes to "stay as long as possible" with Blackburn Rovers after signing a new three-year deal. The versatile 21-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence, came through the Championship side's academy after leaving Manchester United in 2014. He played 16 times for Tony Mowbray's team last season...
Premier LeagueBBC

Harry Brockbank: Bolton defender signs new two-year deal

Academy graduate defender Harry Brockbank has signed a new two-year deal with Bolton Wanderers. The 22-year-old took his tally of appearances to 30 matches for the Trotters with 19 outings in their League Two promotion campaign. Brockbank, who made his debut in April 2019, was "delighted" by the deal having...
SoccerBBC

Ben Coker: Stevenage left-back signs new contract

Stevenage left-back Ben Coker has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the League Two club. The former Southend defender, 30, joined from Lincoln last summer - initially on loan - and played 43 times for Alex Revell's side last season. Coker had previously spent almost two years out with a...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Charlie Caton signs professional deal with Shrewsbury

Teenage striker Charlie Caton has committed his future to Shrewsbury until 2023 after signing professional terms, the League One club have announced. The 18-year-old, who trained regularly with Steve Cotterill’s first-team squad and made three senior league appearances last season, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow.
Premier LeagueRealGM

Thomas Tuchel Set To Sign New Deal Following Champions League Win

Thomas Tuchel said he was close to extending his contract after Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League Final. “I am not even 100% sure maybe I have already a new contract now,” Tuchel said. “My manager said something about it. Let’s check this first. I spoke to the owner right now on the pitch. It was the best moment for the first meeting. It can only get worse! We will speak tomorrow. We will speak later. I will stay hungry for the next title. My desire is for more victories ands to grow as a coach."
SoccerThe Independent

Niall McGinn: Aberdeen attacker signs new one-year deal

Niall McGinn needed “no convincing” from boss Stephen Glass to sign a one-year contract extension with Aberdeen. The 33-year-old Northern Ireland attacker is in his second spell at Pittodrie after re-joining from South Korean side Gwangju FC in December 2017. McGinn had played for the Dons between 2012 and 2017,...
SoccerThe Independent

Stevenage sign forward James Daly

Stevenage have signed forward James Daly following his departure from Bristol Rovers. The 21-year-old scored five goals and provided four assists for the Pirates this season. “I am really looking forward to it,” Daly told the club’s website. “I want to play games, score goals and make the fans happy.
Rugbyplanet7s.com

Mateo Carreras signs a new deal

Mateo Carreras is one of Argentina’s best 7s superstars, and he now has become the latest player to sign a contract extension with the Newcastle Falcons. The Argentines began his career playing for the Argentine club Los Tarcos in 2018, after that he made the switch to Super Rugby where he played for the Jaguares in 2019. One of his highest achievements in sevens rugby could be playing for Argentina in the Sevens World Cup in Colorado, USA.
Premier LeagueBBC

Charlie Austin: QPR re-sign striker from West Bromwich Albion

Queens Park Rangers have re-signed striker Charlie Austin on a free transfer from fellow Championship club West Bromwich Albion. Having first played for the west London side between 2013 and 2016, he scored eight goals in 21 appearances after re-joining the R's on loan in January. Austin, 31, has agreed...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Wes Hoolahan signs new one-year deal to remain at Cambridge

Wes Hoolahan has signed a new one-year deal with Cambridge after helping guide the club to promotion from Sky Bet League Two last season. The Irishman joined United last summer from A-League side Newcastle Jets and was named in the League Two team of the season as Mark Bonner’s men finished second.
Soccerbwfc.co.uk

Keeper Signs New Deal

Matt Gilks has penned a new one-year deal to continue playing as a goalkeeper for Bolton Wanderers, the Club is pleased to confirm. The former Blackpool, Rangers and Scotland ‘keeper initially arrived at the club last summer as the goalkeeper coach as well as registering as a player. He made...