Charlie Carter signs new Stevenage deal

Football Grounds Feature (PA Wire)

Midfielder Charlie Carter “can’t wait to get going again” after signing a new deal at Stevenage

The 24-year-old has made 60 appearances for Boro since joining the club from Chesterfield in the summer of 2019.

Carter sustained a season-ending injury in February but has now secured his future, and said: “It has been a stop-start season for me but now I can’t wait to get going again, and I am over the moon to get it sorted.

“Talks with the gaffer have been very positive. He has told me what he wants from me and how I can continue improving.

“For me, I need to believe in myself, and the management team believe in me so that is why I have signed here.”