Terre Haute woman killed in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman was killed early Wednesday morning when the car she was riding in crashed in rural southern Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Grace Carlton, 21, of Terre Haute, was the passenger in a car driven by Justin Humphreys, 26, of Terre Haute. Humphreys told deputies they were out for a drive when the vehicle left the roadway, traveling down an embankment and going airborne. The vehicle eventually came to rest after striking several trees.985theriver.com