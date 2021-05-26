Many hope to begin talks on race

Jokori Taylor

An area pastor sees a Black man's death at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis almost exactly one year ago as a deadly act that's been going on for way too long.

George Floyd died after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for several minutes. The killing sparked various protests and a national movement calling for racial justice.

Jokori Taylor, a 38-year-old Black pastor in Wynnewood, hopes last month's conviction of Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges can get America to finally begin confronting racism and the reason it's still a part of our lives – even if we're not aware of it.

Taylor's not a big fan of the terms “African-American” or “Black,” instead going for “person” or “just human." He said Floyd's death in 2020 at the hands of Chauvin is just another of the many instances of hate-filled injustices because of skin color.

“What it showed is we're still losing our young Black people,” Taylor said, adding that the history of deadly hate stretches back for centuries.

“It's the actual loss of life to an unjust cause. It shows that it's still happening – the continuation of losing lives to unjust causes," he said. "It's sad to say this is a normal thing to see a Black man lose his life in this way."

Taylor said the situation in which Floyd and Chauvin found themselves turned out badly for both of them.

“I was always raised to be prayerful for both sides. I'm prayerful for George Floyd and his family and friends, and I'm prayerful for Derek Chauvin and his family and friends," he said. "But a man died at the hands of another man. We need to end the cycle. When you choose to not love, that's hate. Hate just roams around, filling every nook and cranny.”

It was May 25, 2020, when Floyd died after Chauvin pinned him to the pavement for several minutes. The scene, videoed by a bystander and posted online for the world to see, ignited public demonstrations all over the country, with some turning violent.

Nearly a year after Floyd's death came last month's conviction of Chauvin, who is now set to serve a long sentence in prison.

“It spoke so many things to so many people,” Taylor said. “It showed that it can be justice to some, but cruelty to others. It spoke to the crisis in America – that things like this have been happening for a long time. This has gone on so long it spoke volumes to see someone convicted when they would normally be let off. I expected him to be guilty but found not guilty. It's the definition of white privilege.”

For the past several years, Taylor has pastored the historic Hopewell Church in Wynnewood. The congregation is historic because it dates back to the Civil War era; Taylor's family settled in the Wynnewood area in the 1850s.

While growing up, he was glad to have been taught positive lessons about how to view others.

“I was raised in a colorblind home. There was no barrier of race. We were allowed to see a person for who they really are," he said.

Taylor also remembers learning about the different rules those in the local Black community must lie by.

“I remember my grandmother taught us skin color does make a difference; that it is an issue in America,” he said. “We try to safeguard our society the best we can. Justice for all, brotherly love; they're only shallow words.”

With the need for racial justice pushed into the background for “generations and generations,” Taylor said, there has finally been real progress – but only for some.

“There are those of us who are aware of race issues and those of us who avoid race issues. Both see it; one is affected by it, the other causes it," he said.

He said one of the key elements of the Floyd tragedy is that it serves as a kind of wake-up call for all of America to actually begin to talk about race.

“It helped America see ourselves. We need progress, but we're still at a standstill," he said. “We need to acknowledge the race issue. Don't avoid it. Let's talk about it.”

As for the protests that followed Floyd's death, Taylor says sometimes a person or a group of people has just had enough, and it prompts action.

“If you get angry enough, you're going to protest. It's not really angry; they're passionate about what they believe," he said. "They're deeply concerned for the loss of lives.”