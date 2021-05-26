Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Cruella’ Director Craig Gillespie on Humanizing a Disney Villain and Looking to ‘Ocean’s 11’ for Inspiration [Interview]

By Jacob Hall
/Film
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruella is a crime movie, and director Craig Gillespie seems to relish that. Sure, this is Disney’s latest live-action reboot, an attempt to bring an iconic character back into the spotlight with an expensive origin story. But it’s also a tale of revenge set against the backdrop of the London fashion scene in the ’70s, where One Hundred and One Dalmatians villain Cruella De Vil plots to destroy the woman who wrecked her life with the help of her criminal accomplices, all set to a killer soundtrack. While /Film’s main review is mixed, I enjoyed the film – it has style to spare, and it’s anchored by terrific performances that lend the perfect blend of menace and sincerity to an outlandish story.

www.slashfilm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Scorsese
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Tallulah Bankhead
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Tonya Harding
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Disney Villains#Love Story#Comic Book Films#Disney Princesses#Ocean#Dalmatians#Elseworlds#Walt Disney Studios#Cruella Watch#Craig Gillespie Movies#Director Craig Gillespie#Inspiration#Iconic Songs#Darker Moments#Warm Hearted Films#Fun#Revenge#Terrific Performances#Narrative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Security Cameras
Related
Movies/Film

‘Cruella’ Early Buzz: The Disney Villain’s Origin Story is Surprisingly Great and Full of Style

Cruella doesn’t seem to be high on anyone’s must-see list as we kick off a quiet blockbuster summer. But if the early buzz is any indicator, we’re sleeping on what could end up being one of the best live-action Disney movies inspired by one of their animated classics. The movie stars Emma Stone as the young version of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, when she was an up and coming fashionista with an axe to grind, and apparently it’s wickedly fun, packed with style, and supremely entertaining.
MoviesNBC San Diego

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Beauty & FashionIGN

Disney's Cruella - "Do You Have A Light?" Official Clip

In this clip from the upcoming film, Disney's Cruella, Estella (Emma Stone) makes quite a flashy, and fiery, appearance at a party. Emma Stone stars in the live-action film about the rebellious early days of the notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney's Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021.
Moviesgreenweddingshoes.com

Cruella the Bride: Avant-garde Wedding Featuring the Devilish Disney Villain

Welcome to bad girl summer. In honor of the new Disney film that releases in theaters and on Disney+ today, we’re taking a peek into the villain’s most devious role yet. It’s Cruella — the bride! Your everyday bridezilla has nothing on her. From the team that took you down the rabbit hole, into a whole new world, and through the circle of life, this Disney villain wedding day unfolds in a flurry of black, white, and red all over. Jaime of Autumn Nomad has the details:
Movies/Film

Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
Shoppingallears.net

Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
San Francisco, CASFGate

'Cruella' Ditches Her Cigarettes in Disney's Villain Origin Story

If there’s one thing Cruella de Vil likes, it’s stealing puppies. If there are two things Cruella de Vil likes, it’s stealing puppies and taking drags from her opera-length cigarette holder. Yet the infamous Disney villain is ditching her favorite accessory in the upcoming film “Cruella,” which stars Emma Stone and centers on the early life of the notorious fur-obsessed antihero.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
IndieWire

‘Cruella’: Reverse Engineering Disney’s Famous Villain for Emma Stone’s Punk Look

For makeup and hair designer Nadia Stacey (“The Favourite”), creating the ’70s punk look for Emma Stone in Disney’s “Cruella” origin story involved reverse engineering. Stacey started with the iconic two-toned black-and-white hairdo, black eyeshadow and liner, and red lips, established in the animated “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” (1961) and re-imagined for the live-action remake (1996) starring Glenn Close. But Stacey “never felt shackled to any of that.”
MoviesKENS 5

‘Cruella’ Review: Disney attempts to give a dastardly villain her due

If Disney is truly invested in finding more creative routes through the intellectual property-mining efforts it’s been so frustratingly obsessed with over the last decade or so, the detours could be much less memorably scenic than “Cruella.” I envy the person who would read that sentence and not consider it a loaded statement, if such a person exists.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Craig Gillespie

The actress plays 'One Hundred and One Dalmations' villain Cruella de Vil in this origin story directed by Craig Gillespie and costarring Emma Thompson. Craig Gillespie to Direct ‘Thelma’ Remake for FilmNation. 'I, Tonya' director Craig Gillespie is on board to helm an English-language remake of the 2017 Norwegian psychodrama...