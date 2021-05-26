BIG: JetBlue And American Allow Points & Status Earning On Either Airline

In recent months, advances in mass vaccination and the increasing number of passengers at TSA checkpoints have been a boon to the airline industry. However, new variants of the coronavirus raise fears of more waves of infection limiting demand for international travel and tourism. Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) have reached pre-Covid levels unlike American, United and Delta Air Lines. This can be largely attributed to the lower outstanding debt and the high operating margin of the company. The U.S. government launched a third phase of payroll support in the first quarter, as huge wage costs could trigger involuntary leave. Notably, the PSP-3 requires airlines to suspend dividends and share buybacks until September 2022. According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in historical data on the company’s stock prices, l JetBlue Airways stock is expected to rise 4.6% in the next month (twenty-one trading days) after experiencing a 5.9% drop over the past week (five trading days).