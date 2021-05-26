Cancel
BIG: JetBlue And American Allow Points & Status Earning On Either Airline

By Gilbert Ott
godsavethepoints.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetBlue and American went from enemies to frenemies earlier this year, and now they’re just plain friends. As of today, you can fly either airline, and earn both miles and elite qualifying status towards either loyalty program program, whichever airline you fly. This is a big deal for domestic US...

