The crosswalk underneath the Reno arch was painted on Tuesday to recognize LGBTQ Pride Month, but by nightfall already showed signs of damage. The City of Reno temporarily painted the crosswalk with the rainbow Pride flag, similar to crosswalks in other cities across the U.S. in what it said was an extension of its commitment to being a welcoming city. Reno City Council passed the Welcoming City Resolution in 2017 in an effort to make the city a place “where all are welcome, accepted and integrated.”