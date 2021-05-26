Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Malaysian Transport Operator Head Fired After Response to Train Crash

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 17 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's finance ministry said on Wednesday it had terminated the services of the chairman of the public transport operator amid an outcry over his response to a train accident in which more than 200 people were injured. On Monday, 47 commuters were severely hurt and 166 sustained...

www.usnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuala Lumpur#Public Transport#Metro Trains#Traffic Accident#Malaysian Authorities#Rail Cars#Kuala Lumpur#Reuters#Finance Ministry#Prasarana Malaysia#Crash#Light Rail#Prasarana Chairman#Finance Minister#Tengku#Calls#Reporting#Calling#News Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Trafficmelodyinter.com

Engineers re-open track after deadly Pakistani train crash

DAHARKI (Pakistan), June 8 — Pakistani engineers re-opened the nation’s main north-south railway line today after clearing the mangled wreckage of two trains that collided in a remote farming region, killing dozens and highlighting huge safety problems on the dilapidated network. At least 63 people died early yesterday when a...
Traffictri-lakestribune.net

At least 30 people dead after two express trains crash in Pakistan

It will take time to use heavy machinery to free citizens (still trapped). The accident in the Ghotki district of the southern Sindh province occurred before dawn after the coaches of one train, the Millat Express, derailed and fell across the adjacent track, where they were hit by the Sir Syed Express, a representative of Pakistan Railways said in a statement.
TrafficPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Dozens Dead in Head-On Commuter Train Crash in Pakistan

At least 32 people died when a commuter train derailed onto the tracks of an oncoming express train early Monday morning in eastern Pakistan. Passengers were just crawling out of the rubble of the derailed train when another train heading in the opposite direction rounded a bend and crashed into the derailed cars, unable to stop. The accident is the latest in Pakistan, which has a dismal train safety record. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that he was “shocked by the horrific train accident” and called for a “comprehensive investigation into railway safety fault lines.” The death toll is expected to rise.
TrafficBBC

China: Nine dead after train crashes into railway workers

Nine people were killed in a railway accident early Friday morning in China's Gansu province, when a train rammed into on-site workers. The train, which was on route from Urumqi to Hangzhou, crashed into railway workers at around 05:25 on Friday (21:25 GMT) in Jinchang city, local authorities said. Medical...
Accidentsntvhoustonnews.com

Rescue operation underway at site of train crash which killed at least 40

Rescue operation began after a Pakistani train smashed into derailed carriages from another train on Monday (June 7), killing at least 40 people, government officials said, in the latest accident to highlight the perilous state of a more than 165 year-old railway system. The death toll was likely to rise...
Public Healthwtaq.com

Malaysia extends COVID-19 lockdown for 2 more weeks

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Friday extended a national lockdown imposed to curb a surge in coronavirus infections for two more weeks, with the latest restrictions to end on June 28, security minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said. The lockdown, originally set to end on June 14, was announced as...
Trafficworldcapitaltimes.com

Russia bus crash: At least six people killed at bus stop in Lesnoy

At least six people have been killed in Russia after a bus crashed into a stop near the town of Lesnoy. - Advertisement - Five others were in the incident, which took place on Thursday morning in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region. Local officials said the bus was carrying workers to a...
Trafficthevibes.com

LRT crash: Prasarana immediately beefs up SOPs to prevent recurrence

KUALA LUMPUR – Prasarana Malaysia Bhd has taken immediate steps to beef up its standard operating procedures relating to safety, operations, manpower and rail maintenance on the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit Line, which runs without a driver. Acting president and chief executive Datin Norlia Noah in a statement today...
Middle Easttrip101.com

Top 11 Muslim-Friendly Hotels In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital city, is a traveler’s delight, thanks to its cultural diversity and modernity. People of various backgrounds call this place home. You can better feel its perfect mix of cultures by tasting the street food or hitting the local markets. This city is fast developing and has expanded to meet neighboring communities, boasting its business and commercial activities. Here, you’ll find modern skyrise structures and towers to admire, including the renowned Petronas Twin Towers. Mosques and British colonial buildings also grace many parts of the city. The best part about the capital city is that it is very accommodating for all races, tribes, and religions. It especially has hotels tailored towards your faith if you’re a Muslim, providing halal food and prayer rooms. For more on that, check out these top Muslim-friendly hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Travelkdal610.com

Singapore, Australia working towards travel bubble, leaders say

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore and Australia will work towards putting in place an air travel bubble between the two countries, their prime ministers said on Thursday, after more than a year of travel disruption caused by the pandemic. “We discussed how two-way travel between Singapore and Australia can eventually resume,...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

REFINERY NEWS: Operations to resume June 3 at Tehran refinery after fire

Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Owner: National Iranian Oil Refining & Distribution Co. and private owners. Notes: Operations are expected to resume June 3 at the Tehran refinery, according to oil minister Bijan Zanganeh, as quoted by the official oil ministry Shana news agency. The refinery had been taken offline June 2 for safety reasons following an explosion and fire, according to media reports.
Immigrationkdal610.com

Malaysia to deport thousands of undocumented Indonesian migrants

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is preparing to receive thousands of deportees from Malaysia, a government official said on Friday, amid a crackdown there on undocumented workers and as the country suffers its most severe coronavirus outbreak so far. Malaysia will send back about 7,200 people to Indonesia, which wants the...
Public Safetymelodyinter.com

Police: Gang 36 members who entered Melaka with Miti permission letter nabbed for armed robbery

MELAKA, June 11 — Police have arrested five members of Gang 36 who were alleged to have robbed a businessman of RM1.2 million in his condominium unit in Klebang on June 5. Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said in the 8.30pm incident, the 54-year-old victim and his wife were tied up and threatened with parang, however, both of them and their two children, aged eight and nine, escaped unhurt.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

8 passengers safely escape after RTA train catches fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An RTA train caught fire at the West Park Rapid Station around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night. RTA spokesperson Linda Scardilli Krecic said an overhead power line made contact with the top of an eastbound train due to an issue with the pantograph on the Red Line.
ProtestsInternational Business Times

Wounded Myanmar Protesters Fear Arrest In Junta Hospitals

Protesters shot during rallies against Myanmar's military regime are avoiding treatment for their wounds, fearing arrest if they visit junta-run hospitals and searching desperately for sympathetic doctors to operate on them in secret. Security forces have fired on civilian protests with sniper rifles, machine guns and mortar rounds in the...
Public Healthsamachar-news.com

Alpha, Delta Covid-19 Variants Found in Sri Lanka

The highly contagious Alpha and Delta variants of the coronavirus have been detected in Sri Lanka, which is facing a third wave of the pandemic, a top health official said on Thursday. Patients carrying the Delta variant, or the B1.617.2 variant first identified in India, and the Alpha strain, formerly called the B.1.1.7 strain, which was first detected in the UK, have been found at around nine locations of different districts in Sri Lanka, said Dr Chandima Jeewandara, the Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura. According to the sequencing report issued on Wednesday, 80 people were infected with the Alpha variant in multiple locations while the Delta variant was found in one person from a quarantine facility.