Eminent hip hop artist Cali Pitts, formerly known as Young Prodeje, dished out a new single, 'Residue' featuring the Grammy award-winning and 'Gangsta's Paradise' famed LV of South Central Cartel. After a long break, the brilliant musician is back in the hip hop game with his latest project 'Hood good'. The track is an exceptional hip-hop number containing all the qualities of a rhythmically and lyrically rich rap song. The main influence behind the song is his own life experiences that he acquired by growing up in one of the toughest neighborhoods in LA. It has the ability to connect with the audience on so many levels letting them feel that they are not alone in their life battles.