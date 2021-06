NEWBERRY — Newberry Head Basketball Coach Jason Taylor announced the hiring of South Carolina native, Stephen Rodgers, as an assistant basketball coach. “Stephen is going to do a great job for our program and Newberry College,” Taylor said. “His familiarity with the state growing up nearby and having played for one of the best coaches at any level in Coach Whipple, the quality of programs he’s already been a part of in various roles as a college coach, as well as his extensive recruiting contacts makes him a homerun hire for us. I was very sad to see Coach Quinn leave, as he has been an integral part of our program in every way and impossible to replace. Having said that, I am thankful we can add a coach with Stephen’s abilities to fill the position. We are excited to welcome Coach Rodgers back home to South Carolina.”