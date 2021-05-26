Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Attempt to Grapple with the Paradox of The Tomorrow War's First Trailer

By Jim Vorel
Paste Magazine
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to roll your eyes, and roll them hard, because the temporal entanglements of this first trailer for Amazon’s The Tomorrow War hint at the would-be action blockbuster’s ability to boggle the mind if you spend even a second thinking about it. Who would have thought that a story about soldiers being plucked from the past to fight a war against aliens in the future would have such opportunity for paradox? As the official synopsis reads:

www.pastemagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tomorrow War#Paramount#Amazon Prime Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel's Chris Pratt responds to The Tomorrow War skipping cinemas

Chris Pratt is no stranger to huge blockbusters; Marvel movies and Jurassic World to name two. And while it would be easy to, on the face of it, group The Tomorrow War in with these other giant action tentpoles, it's different. Why? Pratt tells Digital Spy: "Right off the bat,...
MoviesComicBook

The Tomorrow War and GLOW's Betty Gilpin Reveals the Reason She Doesn't Want to Join a Superhero Movie

Thanks in large part to the Netflix series GLOW showing off not only her dramatic prowess but also her physical abilities, actor Betty Gilpin is often discussed among fandoms when a new superhero casting opportunity arises, and while she would personally love to get involved in such a massive adventure, the public notoriety is the biggest deterrent from pursuing such endeavors. Even in her latest film, The Tomorrow War, her role requires her to lean into the dramatic elements while her co-stars get fully involved in adventures that require them to save humanity from an alien invasion. The Tomorrow War lands on Amazon Prime Video on July 2nd.
Moviesthemoviebox.net

The Tomorrow War — Official Final Trailer

The official final trailer has been released for "The Tomorrow War," the new epic alien-invasion thriller for Amazon, starring Chris Pratt. The film is a high-concept science-fiction action film in which Pratt stars as an ordinary high school teacher and family man who becomes a recruited soldier for a futuristic war against monstrous aliens.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Tomorrow War’ Final Trailer: Time Traveler Christ Pratt Tries To Give Earth A Second Chance

What does it take to change the future? Amazon’s new film “The Tomorrow War” tackles one group’s attempt at world-altering time travel. They must question everything, even motivations, in a complete fight for survival. ‘War’ itself faced its own fight thanks to the global pandemic; what once seemed like a sure box office hit became just another shelved film. Now, the focus turns to streaming and a built-in audience for sci-fi action.
MoviesA.V. Club

Judging by The Tomorrow War trailer, this is why J.K. Simmons got so ripped

Way back in 2016, photos of J.K. Simmons, with veins exploding from his biceps, working a pair of dumbbells sent the Internet into a tailspin. Fainting couches across the nation were littered with people suffering from a major touch of the vapors. Many assumed, understandably, that the workout regiment was in preparation for Justice League, a movie in which we never see Simmons pecks, delts, or tris. Covered head-to-toe in drab office wear as Commissioner Gordon, audiences rebelled against the film, leading to poor reviews, underwhelming box office, the Snyder Cut, etc.—or, at least, that’s how I remember it.
TV SeriesGizmodo

In Centaurworld's First Trailer, a War Horse Swaps Battles for Ballads

Even the most hardened soldiers can’t resist a little song and dance. Netflix has released the first trailer for Megan Nicole Dong’s (How To Train Your Dragon 2) animated spectacle Centaurworld, about a war horse who embraces her inner diva to save a world filled with strange magical centaurs. Centaurworld...
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Chris Pratt Goes Toe-to-Toe With an Alien Menace in Final ‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released the final trailer for the upcoming Chris Pratt sci-fi flick, The Tomorrow War, which will premiere on July 2nd. The film’s premise is that time travelers from 2051 return to the present to demand help fighting a global war against an alien enemy. Pratt plays Dan Forester, a military vet and high school teacher who’s enlisted to serve and hopes to save the future for his daughter.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘The Tomorrow War’ Interview: Chris Pratt And Edwin Hodge On Amazon’s Summer Blockbuster

Chris Pratt has more experience fighting aliens than most. Whether it’s as Star-Lord in any of the Marvel films, or voicing Emmet in The Lego Movie, stopping extraterrestrial invasion is just sort of his thing. The Tomorrow War is Amazon Studios’ biggest blockbuster of the season, and personally, it ain’t a blockbuster if it doesn’t have somebody saving the world from an extinction-level event, and who better to call when the world needs saving than Pratt?
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

“We need you to fight!” Good timing then for the final trailer for ‘The Tomorrow War’

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the final trailer from the Chris Pratt-led ‘The Tomorrow War.’. The world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.
Photographyfangirlish.com

See New Pictures From ‘The Tomorrow War’

I will be honest, the only reason I care about The Tomorrow War is because of Keith Powers. What? I loved him in Famous In Love and I am loyal to my fandoms. In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Tomorrow War’ Drops Last Trailer Before July Premiere

Chris Pratt has seen tomorrow–and it’s full of monstrous aliens. The action star has been through plenty already–dinosaurs in Jurassic World and otherworldly threats in Guardians of the Galaxy–but the creatures he’s up against in The Tomorrow War are something else altogether. The final trailer for the horror/sf flick, courtesy of syfy.com, is on this page. Take a look for yourself.
TV Serieshawaiipublicradio.org

New Documentary Highlights CNN's First Camerawomen in War Zones

"The guys with the AK-47s pulled up right next to us and just started firing into our car. I just remember thinking, this is how it ends. We made a mistake and this is how it ends," is an excerpt from a new documentary "No Ordinary Life." The film focuses...
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Pratt Teases J.K. Simmons’ Massive Biceps In Amazon’s Tomorrow War

Physicality and massive muscles are part of the action genre, which Chris Pratt has mastered in recent years. And the upcoming film The Tomorrow War is no exception. This time, he has Oscar winner J.K. Simmons joining him for some father-son action. But the heavy action sequences seemingly encouraged Simmons to step up his gym game. That led to the Guardians of the Galaxy star teasing Simmons’ massive biceps Amazon's upcoming blockbuster.