Attempt to Grapple with the Paradox of The Tomorrow War's First Trailer
Get ready to roll your eyes, and roll them hard, because the temporal entanglements of this first trailer for Amazon’s The Tomorrow War hint at the would-be action blockbuster’s ability to boggle the mind if you spend even a second thinking about it. Who would have thought that a story about soldiers being plucked from the past to fight a war against aliens in the future would have such opportunity for paradox? As the official synopsis reads:www.pastemagazine.com