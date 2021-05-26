Cancel
Technology

12 temporarily free and 35 on-sale apps and games for Wednesday

By Matthew Sholtz
Android Police
Android Police
 15 days ago
Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. In case you didn't know, today is Dragon Quest's 35th anniversary. This means every Dragon Quest title on the Play Store is on sale today, and these RPGs are definitely my top standouts in today's roundup, though I certainly have many other sales to share. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 12 temporarily free and 35 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

