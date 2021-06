When we discussed plants that could replace boxwoods and other hedge type plants that were hit by the freeze, we narrowed it down to six. Following are the final three. Turk’s Cap: Turk’s Cap (Malvaviscus arboreus) is one shrub that grows fast, reaching 6’ x 4’ in the sun but 2’ to 3’ in the shade. It tolerates the hot West Texas sun and cold down to 20 degrees. Turk’s Cap will grow in poor soil and drought conditions but will handle lots of water as well.