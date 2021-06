In the Heights, the new musical film based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Broadway show, hit HBO Max on Thursday. It joins The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It as the latest films streaming there at the same time they're in theaters. But not every movie in theaters now is available on Max. Don't look to HBO Max for movies like A Quiet Place Part 2 and Cruella. (Cruella streams elsewhere, and A Quiet Place Part 2 isn't available to stream at all.)