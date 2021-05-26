How is Yuma handling the rise of cocktails to-go?

Pexels

After Governor Doug Ducey cleared the way for restaurants, bars, and liquor stores to keep selling alcohol even after the pandemic, businesses around Yuma are checking out their options to decide if they will still offer alcoholic beverages to-go.

While there are still a few logistical hurdles in the way as far as implementing the legislation is concerned many business owners are tempted by this opportunity.

Yvonne Peach, the owner of Yuma Landing Bar and Grill, shared with KYMA that even though her establishment did not offer cocktails to go in the beginning, she is definitely interested in getting a license for it and sorting out all the details.

“It’s really not something that was a necessity before the pandemic. I don’t think anyone would have thought of it, you want them to come in your bar, you want them to spend time, buy food. The pandemic has made things different,” she said for the news station.

Bob Lutes, the Lute's Casino downtown owner, says that making alcoholic beverages with a “to-go” option has been working for his restaurant ever since the pandemic started, as the news outlet reports.

“We had it before it even started, but it’s definitely an asset for everybody, and we’re glad to see it in,” Lutes said.

Based on the text of the bill, bars and liquor stores can start selling cocktails on October 1. Restaurants will still need to lease the ability to sell alcohol through a bar in the same county.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that all Yuma customers will have to order some food to be able to get an alcoholic drink to go.