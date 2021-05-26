Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins, Sherman by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins; Sherman The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas Western Rawlins County in northwestern Kansas Northeastern Sherman County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1015 AM MDT/1115 AM CDT/. * At 907 AM MDT/1007 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Brewster, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 907 AM MDT...half dollar size hail was reported 10 miles north northwest of Brewster. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McDonald. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov