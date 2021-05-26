Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Colombian protesters to march on capitals to demand economic aid, social change

By Oliver Griffin
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgws0_0aC2obuH00

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Unions and student groups are set to march on the capital cities of Colombia’s 32 provinces on Wednesday to demand government concessions on economic support for the poor and other issues, following almost a month of widespread protests.

Demonstrations which began last month have pressured the government and lawmakers into shelving tax and health reforms and prompted the resignation of the former finance minister.

Their demands have expanded to include a basic income, opportunities for young people and an end to police violence, including calls to scrap the riot police squad ESMAD.

Wednesday’s protests will demand progress on what the national strike committee - made up of unions, student groups and others - refers to as emergency petitions.

The wide-ranging petitions include strengthening women’s rights, a moratorium on mortgage and utilities payments for four months, and repealing emergency measures protest leaders say have worsened working conditions during the pandemic.

Violence has marked demonstrations over the last four weeks. The government says just 17 civilian deaths are directly connected with marches, while human rights groups claim dozens more.

Two police officers have also died in connection with protests, the government says.

As well as the deaths, the attorney general’s office said 129 people reported missing were still being sought and 290 others have been found. Rights groups say the number of missing is much higher.

In the face of international condemnation over the alleged use of excessive force by security forces, the government of President Ivan Duque has stressed its respect for peaceful protest, while also insisting that road blocks, which have caused shortages around the country, be lifted.

There are 73 active road blocks, according to the defense ministry.

Majority state-owned Ecopetrol said on Tuesday it did not expect blockades to affect its investment plan for the year, but could not predict how long protests will go on.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Change#Capitals#Protest Riot#Protesters To March#Government Forces#Economic Security#International Leaders#Security Forces#Colombian#Bogota#Esmad#Ecopetrol#Protest Leaders#Economic Support#Peaceful Protest#Capital Cities#Widespread Protests#Human Rights Groups#Unions#Demands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
Petaluma, CAindybay.org

Petaluma Protest/March for Palestine

Https://actionnetwork.org/letters/save-lives-in-gaza?source=direct_link&. https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/7/. 2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) to cosponsor HR2590. Congress acts when enough constituents demand it. 3) Learn more about Palestine at:. - American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) - US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) - Rebuilding Alliance. - Adalah Justice Project. - Eyewitness Palestine. - Grassroots...
Protestswtaq.com

In Colombia, protesters march on as talks stall and blockades remain

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombians are set to march in the streets again on Wednesday amid a stalemate at talks between the government and leaders of anti-government protests which are stretching into their second month. Demonstrations against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque began on April 28, with...
Protestswcn247.com

Sudanese security tightens in capital ahead of protests

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces have closed off major roads and streets leading to the government and military headquarters in Khartoum, ahead of protests called by activists in the capital and elsewhere in the country demanding speedy justice for those killed in a 2019 crackdown. The planned marches commemorate the second anniversary of the June 3 breakup of a major protest camp outside the military’s headquarters in Khartoum, and others elsewhere in the country. That came shortly after the military overthrew longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his nearly three-decade rule. Sudan is now on a fragile path to democracy and is ruled by a transitional military-civilian government that faces towering economic and security challenges.
Advocacythekashmirpress.com

Asha Workers protests in Handwara, demands hike in remuneration

Handwara May 29: Ahsha workers of handwara district Kupwara on Tuesday stages a protest against administration for not hiking their remuneration. While speaking to media, Asha worker said that, we are working day out and day in to serve people. We are now engaged in covid duty, maternal care and many other assignments but we are unfortunately getting only two thousand remuneration in return, this is injustice with us, Asha worker said.
Advocacy24newshd.tv

Budget Demands: Govt employees announce protest march in Islamabad on June 3

All Government Employees Grand Alliance (APEGA) Friday announced to hold a protest march in Islamabad on June 3 for implementation on their demands in the upcoming federal budget fiscal 2021-22. According to 24NewsHD TV Channel, alliance head Rehman Bajwa would lead the protest march as a reminder for the government...
AdvocacyPosted by
IBTimes

Colombian Army Tightens Grip On Cali After Protests Leave 13 Dead

The Colombian army on Saturday tightened its control over Cali, the country's third largest city, after the latest anti-government protests left at least 13 people dead. The city's streets were largely deserted after clashes late Friday pitted police against armed civilians. The country is in the second month of protests against the government of President Ivan Duque.
Protestswcn247.com

Rights group: Colombian police cause deaths of 20 protesters

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — An international monitoring group is accusing police officers in Colombia of responsibility for the deaths of 20 people the during civil unrest that has raged for weeks. The figure included in a report from Human Rights Watch released Wednesday is higher than the one acknowledged by authorities. The organization also accuses police of other violent actions against protesters, including sexual abuse, beatings and arbitrary detentions. The report says the organization has “credible evidence” indicating that police killed at least 16 protesters or bystanders with “live ammunition fired from firearms,” while three other people died when police used non-lethal weapons. The report says another person died after being beaten repeatedly.
ProtestsInternational Business Times

Colombian Soldiers Given Mixed Reception In Protest Center Cali

Inhabitants of Colombia's third largest city reacted with fear and suspicion to the sight of soldiers patrolling the streets of Cali, but others have been cheering them. Cali has been the epicenter of civil unrest since protests sprang up around the country on April 28, initially against a tax hike that would have mostly effected the middle classes, amid economic pain caused by the pandemic.
ProtestsPosted by
PRX

Souring on peace marches, Myanmar protesters seek weapons

Myanmar’s protesters tried to do it the nice way — through peace marches, singing protest songs, rallying to denounce the military, which seized power four months ago and locked up elected officials. But public outcry against the coup has been answered with bullets. Troops have sprayed crowds of protesters with...
Violent CrimesMidland Reporter-Telegram

Killings of protesters continue in Colombian city of Cali

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Two protesters were killed early Tuesday in the Colombian city of Cali as they guarded one of several roadblocks set up by demonstrators to show their discontent with growing poverty and inequality during the pandemic. The deaths come as Colombia’s federal government sends hundreds of troops...
Protestsmelodyinter.com

Colombians ‘save the evidence’ as they denounce social media censorship of protests

Initiatives spring up to capture the reality of government repression. This story was originally published on Meedan, and an edited version is re-published on Global Voices. Colombian protesters have denounced social media platforms’ censorship of their posts about the country’s “paro nacional” (“national strike”)—ongoing anti-government demonstrations. This includes internet disruption in Cali, one of the major sites of the protests. To strike back at this censorship, a number of initiatives have emerged that aim to preserve the memory of this historic moment; this is crucial as it guarantees the independence of the historical content from platforms’ servers and content moderation policies.
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Belarus Introduces Prison Sentences for Taking Part in Protests

(Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday signed into law prison sentences for people taking part in protests or insulting state officials, part of an unprecedented crackdown by the veteran leader since a disputed election last year. In a series of amendments to the criminal code, Lukashenko also for...
U.S. Politicsvoiceofalexandria.com

US imposes sanctions on daughter of Nicaragua's president

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department slapped sanctions on the daughter of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and a top army official Wednesday, a day after the arrests of two more potential opposition candidates for the presidency. The U.S. said the sanctions are intended to force the Ortega regime...