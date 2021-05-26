Vegas police investigate homicide scene near Maryland, Bonanza

Las Vegas police report they are investigating a homicide scene north of downtown Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a man was killed around 7 a .m. in a shooting that happened near Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road.

Authorities say witnesses informed them that the man was shot when he was seen running to the front of a 7-Eleven convenience store. Their initial investigation revealed that the man was involved in some sort of altercation while he was walking in the area before the shooting occurred.

The man was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

The LVMPD did not release any further immediate information about the suspected shooter but it did update the media at about 9:30 a.m. from the scene.

A livestream of that press conference can be viewed below:

