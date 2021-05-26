Young Londoners Enjoying Freedom after the Lockdown
Sweeteens est conçu par Arpa Studio et est stocké exclusivement chez Claire de Rouen. Made from photographs taken in May of last year, as the UK’s first lockdown began to ease, photographer Laura Jane Coulson’s new book, Sweeteens, is a love letter to freedom, youth, and the green spaces of London. The book immortalizes friends of the photographer, mostly young people, enjoying these precious moments of freedom in such an absurd time.www.fubiz.net