California is changing the way it values energy efficiency to look beyond resource savings

By Robert Walton
utilitydive.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia is changing its approach to energy efficiency, and on Thursday the state's Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) passed new rules to address benefits beyond economic energy savings, and adopted a new "total system benefit" (TSB) metric to encourage conservation at high-value times and locations. With the decision, the PUC adopts...

Madison, WInbc15.com

Alliant Energy: Tips for staying cool, saving energy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As hot temperatures in Madison persist, Alliant Energy is offering the following tips to help people stay cool and reduce energy use:. Turn up the thermostat: Setting the thermostat as high as possible, while staying comfortable, will save energy. Close the shades: This will keep unused...
Energy Industrymathworks.com

Energy Efficiency in Reinforcement Learning for WSN

Energy Efficiency in Reinforcement Learning for Wireless Sensor Networks. As sensor networks for health monitoring become more prevalent, so will the need to control their usage and consumption of energy. This paper presents a method which leverages the algorithm's performance and energy consumption. By utilising Reinforcement Learning (RL) techniques, we provide an adaptive framework, which continuously performs weak training in an energy-aware system. We motivate this using a realistic example of residential localisation based on Received Signal Strength (RSS). The method is cheap in terms of work-hours, calibration and energy usage. It achieves this by utilising other sensors available in the environment. These other sensors provide weak labels, which are then used to employ the State-Action-Reward-State-Action (SARSA) algorithm and train the model over time. Our approach is evaluated on a simulated localisation environment and validated on a widely available pervasive health dataset which facilitates realistic residential localisation using RSS. We show that our method is cheaper to implement and requires less effort, whilst at the same time providing a performance enhancement and energy savings over time.
Energy Industrymilwaukeesun.com

Energy efficiency is common-sensical

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Energy efficient practices are based on common sense more than anything else; they not only save the planet and environment, they also help reduce wastage, which is vital for ensuring profitability, according to Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Enterprise and Chancellor BML Munjal University.
Energy Industrysolarpowerworldonline.com

DOE announces $5 million American-Made Solar Prize and new entrepreneurial networking tool

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $5 million for the American-Made Solar Prize Round 5, a competition designed to accelerate the commercialization of products needed for widespread, equitable solar energy deployment and domestic manufacturing. DOE also announced a new tool that connects innovators with support from DOE’s national labs, business incubators and other entrepreneurial resources in the American-Made Network to advance their technologies.
Energy Industrygreenlivingguy.com

Energy Efficient Solutions That Are Nature and Health Friendly

Energy efficiency is all about utilizing less energy to accomplish the same task while avoiding excessive energy bills and pollution. Many products, houses, businesses, and industrial facilities use significantly more energy than they need. Fortunately, numerous sustainable energy-efficient alternatives are environmentally and health-friendly and cost-effective in the long run. Let’s...
Energy IndustryNorwalk Hour

Is Renewable Energy Worth Your Investment?

If you're environmentally conscious and looking to make money, investing in renewable energy might just be your sweet spot. Energy usage is expected to grow by 50 percent by the year 2050. With close to 40 percent of U.S. CO2 pollution coming from fossil fuels burned at power plants, a shift to renewable energy could help mitigate climate change. But is it worth your investment?
Michigan StateGrand Rapids Business Journal

Consumers Energy aims to fast-track Michigan’s EV transition

Consumers Energy is offering more electric vehicle rebates in a new program to help businesses statewide transition to carbon-free electric vehicles. Consumers Energy’s new PowerMIFleet program will focus on Michigan businesses, offering expertise and $3 million in rebates for charging locations throughout the state. “Michigan was the birthplace of the...
Energy Industrymarketplace.org

Why U.S. energy storage is increasing

As the world moves toward cleaner power in the face of climate change, there’s a need for ways to park energy until it’s needed. Wood Mackenzie’s latest U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report found that the first-quarter 2021 energy storage performance was up more than 250% over the same quarter a year ago.
Energy IndustryQSR magazine

Budderfly Teams with Outlaw Enterprises on Energy Efficiency Solutions

Budderfly, a fast-growing firm in the North American Energy-Efficiency-as-a-Service market, announced Outlaw Enterprises, Inc. has selected its energy efficiency solutions to help reduce lighting costs and improve HVAC and refrigeration efficiency across 13 KFC, Taco Bell, and combination KFC/Taco Bell franchise restaurants located throughout South Carolina. The organization was experiencing...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

U.S. Department of Energy to Accelerate More Equitable Solar Deployment with Matchmaking Tool

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $5 million for the American-Made Solar Prize Round 5, a competition designed to accelerate the commercialization of products needed for widespread, equitable solar energy deployment and domestic manufacturing. DOE also announced a new tool that connects innovators with support from DOE’s national labs, business incubators, and other entrepreneurial resources in the American-Made Network to advance their technologies.
Minnesota Statebizjournals

Xcel Energy buying upgraded Minnesota wind sites from Allete

Xcel Energy Inc. announced Thursday it will purchase the recently upgraded Northern Wind renewable-energy sites from Duluth-based Allete Inc. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved the acquisition on Thursday. It consists of the repowered Chanarambie and Viking wind projects in Murray County, as well as the Rock Aetna development project in Pipestone County, according to a press release.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

U.S. Department of Energy Announces $14.5 Million to Accelerate Deployment of Geothermal Electricity

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a new Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for up to $14.5 million to support active field testing of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) technologies and techniques within existing wells. EGS, like all geothermal resources, supplies secure, resilient renewable electricity and heating and cooling that is always-available regardless of weather, and with a small environmental footprint.
Amarillo, TXthepampanews.com

Xcel Energy offers summer energy-saving tips

AMARILLO, Texas (June 8, 2021) – Temperatures are headed to triple digits in some parts of Xcel Energy’s Texas-New Mexico service area later this week, driving up electricity use as customers turn to fans and air conditioners to beat the heat. But by following a few basic energy-saving tips, customers can stay cool without breaking their household budgets.
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

National Grid encourages FERC to provide better incentives for grid-enhancing technology

Grid enhancing technologies could be a big boost to bringing more renewable energy onto the grid, according to experts, but regulatory and technological hurdles remain. A February report from the Brattle Group, prepared for the WATT Coalition, found grid enhancing technologies — specifically advanced power flow control, dynamic line ratings and topology optimization — could enable more than twice the amount of renewable energy to be integrated onto the Southwest Power Pool. The study, highlighted during a Wednesday panel, finds the technologies could minimize wind power curtailment in the region by over 76,000 MWh per year.
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

Bifacial Panels Key to Boosting Solar Energy Output

Double-sided solar panels featuring tracking technology to follow the sun’s path are the most cost-effective way of harnessing the sun’s energy, a new study says. Bifacial panels absorb solar radiation from both the top and the rear sides, while single-axis tracking technology tilts panels during the course of the day to ensure they are always facing the sun.
Energy Industrycbs19news

REC to launch energy efficiency program

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Members of a local electric cooperative will soon be able to participate in a new energy efficiency program. According to a release, the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative will be the first cooperative in Virginia to launch such a program under Senate Bill 754, which was signed into law in 2020.