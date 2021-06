While it was essentially pegged as a one-year rental before Drummond hits the free-agent market in the summer, it appears that the Lakers could have bigger plans for Drummond, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “…obviously he gets more than just ceremonial minutes. That seems to be something that is important to Drummond, which makes it important to the Lakers’ front office because they have signaled to everyone listening, ‘This isn’t just a half a season buyout market rental. Andre Drummond is part of the future moving forward with this franchise,” McMenamin said on The Lowe Post.