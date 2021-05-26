Cancel
Business

Amazon Buys MGM, The Studio Behind ‘James Bond’ and ‘Rocky’

By Matt Singer
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 17 days ago
In a move that will shake up the entire film and TV industry, Amazon has announced it will purchase the MGM film company, in a deal worth a whopping $8.45 billion. The main appeal of the acquisition, according to The New York Times, is MGM’s film library, which Amazon can use to bolster its Amazon Prime Video streaming service. While MGM sold off much of their vintage library (including titles like The Wizard of Oz and Singin’ in the Rain) many years ago, they still control “4,000 older movies, including pre-1986 films that come from two MGM divisions, United Artists and Orion.” The franchises they do control include several very lucrative ones, like Rocky, RoboCop, and the catalog of James Bond, which have been released by United Artists since the franchise’s earliest days in the 1960s.

kdat.com
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

