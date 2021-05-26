Apex Legends players complain that SBMM is broken

Apex Legends SBMM continues to prove a big point of contention in Season 9, with many frustrated players calling for Respawn to fix it for good. Apex Legends Season 9 may have included plenty of new content for players to delve into, but the latest update has been far from smooth. While the 1.69 patch may have fixed Wattson fences and added abandon penalties to Arenas, fans are still frustrated by the unfair nature of the game’s SBMM system. Just like any competitive FPS title, Apex Legends matchmaking is designed off skill. In theory, this means players should be put in lobbies with other similarly ranked players.