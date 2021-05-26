Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Haircare Giant TRESemmé Bans Animal Testing Worldwide

By Liam Giliver
plantbasednews.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRESemmé has announced it has banned animal testing worldwide. Vegan charity PETA approved the haircare giant under its ‘Beauty Without Bunnies’ list. The database confirms the company does not test on animals, certifying its products cruelty-free. “Our list of companies and brands that don’t test on animals is used by...

plantbasednews.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Testing#Animal Products#Cruelty To Animals#Beauty Products#Beauty Brands#Time#Instagram#Chinese#Leaping Bunny#Pbn#Cruelty Free Cosmetics#Cleaning Products#Personal Care Products#Vegan Charity Peta#Non Animal Based Methods#Company#Parent Company Unilever#Offerings#Government Scientists#Vegans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Milk
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Pets
Related
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Haircare Travel Sets

The Detoxifier Travel Set, from the sustainable personal care brand Unwrapped Life, offers a shampoo and conditioner combination in a convenient travel package. Both haircare products come in an eco-friendly bar form which prevents waste associated with plastic containers. The Detoxifier Travel Set uses activated charcoal for cleansing and aloe vera for restoring the hair. The concoction of essential oils leaves the hair feeling and smelling fantastic with bergamot and blood orange scents.
Skin Caregoodhousekeeping.com

12 best anti-ageing vegan face creams

If you’re on a mission to make your beauty regime more planet-friendly, a great (and easy) first step is to try vegan skincare. Once a niche subsection of the beauty world, the movement has grown to such an extent that it can now be difficult to cut through the noise and find the brands that are actually worth buying.
Skin CareWREG

Best deodorant for sensitive skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you have sensitive skin, even products that seem harmless can trigger a reaction. You might not think about the skin under your arms as being particularly delicate. Still, the ingredients most deodorants use to keep you smelling fresh all day can actually irritate your armpits, causing uncomfortable redness and itching.
Businesskamcity.com

Unilever Unveils ‘World-First’ Paper-Based Laundry Bottle

Unilever has developed what it claims is the first-ever paper-based laundry detergent bottle as part of its drive to reduce the use of plastic packaging. A prototype is set to debut in Brazil by early 2022 for its laundry brand OMO (also known as Persil, Skip and Breeze). The consumer goods giant hopes to then roll it out in Europe and other countries soon after. Unilever is also piloting the same technology to create paper-based bottles for its hair care products.
Skin Carewmagazine.com

Why Water-Free Beauty Is the Next Frontier in Skin and Haircare

Water is an enormous part of the beauty industry—the first ingredient listed on most shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, toners, and creams is typically H20. But environmental concerns have made consumers more mindful of water waste and their ecological footprints. As a result, an emerging trend in the beauty space incorporates water-free products, known as anhydrous beauty, into daily skin and hair routines.
Hair CarePosted by
BET

Boss Moves!: Jamelia Donaldson Of TreasureTress Is Redefining Haircare For Black Women Globally

Jamelia Donaldson is the Founder + CEO of TreasureTress, Europe's #1 and the top global beauty subscription box redefining hair care for black women. Jamelia created TreasureTress to take the multidimensional conversation of black hair and blackness GLOBAL. As she saw how much of the discussion surrounding black hair surrounded African-Americans, she felt compelled to create a global community for black women to embrace that natural textures. As a result, TreasureTress is Europe's largest hair care product discovery box shipping to over 26 countries and has a waitlist of nearly 10,000 women hoping to be next in line to experience the brand.
Skin Carespaandbeautytoday.com

Cleanse, Hydrate and Nourish Skin With These Luxurious Cleansing Balms

If your skin tends to feel dry after you wash your face, you may want to try switching to a cleansing balm. Cleansing balms feature creamy formulas that utilize oils and emollients to effectively remove makeup, impurities and sunscreen; penetrate pores for a deeper clean, as well as hydrate and nourish skin.
Hair Carecreativeboom.com

Magpie Studio's identity for a new plant-based haircare range with roots in Egypt

Meaning 'Free from' in Arabic, Khali Min is a clean and conscious brand that creates sustainable products formulated in the UK but with roots in Egypt. It has an emphasis on high performance, fair-trade, transparent sourcing and non-toxic ingredients, so the brief to Magpie was to develop an identity that would "balance its Egyptian heritage with a clean and modern aesthetic to appeal to a conscious audience". But because it's a startup, the launch needed to be budget-friendly.
Public Healthachrnews.com

Food Safety: Making Foods Safe and Free From Pathogens

This book will enrich the readers on the major improvement been made in food safety management in the last twenty years. It will explain food hygiene, the journey of research been taken in food safety till date and the challenges that we are going to face in future to ensure food safety and its wholesomeness. It also includes the role and responsibilities of the various sectors of society, namely governments, food industry, consumers and academia and also deals with HACCP, GMP practices and Food laws. This book is unique as it has included the causes of food allergies, adulteration, genetically modified seeds and crops, GM fruits and vegetables and the effect on human body. It has also discussed the difference between traditional and organic farming. The book will be helpful to know the foods to be used in space shuttle and also discussed the role of FDA and WHO in food safety which is a very important aspect in food safety, the role of bacteriocins obtained from bacteria of GRAS status; as natural preservative is very important. The author has discussed this aspect in detail. This book includes the role of packaging in food is another very important aspect in keeping the shelf storage of food.
Hair Carewebzworks.com

Losing Hair at the Age of 30? You Aren’t Alone! 10 Superfoods That Can Fuel Hair Growth

Let’s face it, no one wants to lose their hair, but it happens to the best of us. And if you’re in your 30s, chances are you’ve already started seeing the thinning begin. That’s because one in three women will start to notice hair loss after age 30, some women even see it in their 20s. So, how can we keep the once luscious, thick hair from getting sadder with age? It’s all about trying to keep what’s on top of your head healthy. And what you put in your body could be even more important than what you put on your hair.
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Damage-Repairing Haircare Products

The Unbreak My Blonde haircare collection by Matrix launched at Ulta just in time for summer. The three-part shampoo, conditioning, and leave-in treatments revive over-processed and damaged hair. Therefore, the collection is not only useful for blondes but for any hair type that has been damaged by chemical lightening. Matrix's...
Hair Careatoallinks.com

Organic Castor Oil – For Deep Skin Healing

Prolong healthy, fuller hair with our all natural 100% raw, cold-pressed Organic Castor Oil straight from the source. Packed with nutrients that nourish, condition and hydrate the hair, our unique, raw, refined, organic Castor oil helps nourish and condition the hair at its most essential level to fight common hair problems – from dryness to frizzing and split ends. Our organic oil goes through a lengthy, high-quality filtering process at our facility that leaving it full of nutrients, deeply hydrating and revitalizing the hair. Use our certified organic castor oil as an effective pre-shampoo treatment for softer, fuller, healthy-looking hair; or apply it as an all-natural lash and eyebrow pencil serum for healthier, thicker hair. Whatever you choose, Organic Castor Oil is the best choice for healthy, shiny, strong hair.
Skin CareThought Catalog

11 Clean Beauty Brands That Are Actually Safe For Your Skin

At 38, I have started caring more about my health with nutrition, physical activity, and the ingredients I put in my skin. I have slowly begun diverting towards clean beauty products. You must have seen a rise in clean beauty products at your favorite beauty retailers like Sephora and Ulta, as well as on social media.
Skin Careworldnewsinfo4u.com

She battled with acne so she created natural beauty brand OASIS

As a teenager, founder and chief beauty chef of OASIS Hildra Gwee, was riddled with skin woes. She started to get red and angry breakouts that could not be cured despite the many spot treatment products that she used. In fact, using more skincare products worsened her skin problems. Over...
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

10 best kids’ sunscreens to protect their sensitive skin

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to make sun protection your priority. Whether you’re dreaming of a sunny staycation by the coast, plenty of paddling pool action at home or even, potentially, a trip abroad, choosing a hard-working sunscreen is essential – especially for your children.Babies and children have more sensitive and delicate skin that is highly susceptible to sun damage, so it’s even more important to take extra care with sun protection and what you use.The NHS recommends that babies under 6 months should be kept out of direct strong sunlight and all babies and children should...
Skin Caredailymagazine.news

The Truth About Hair, Skin, and Nail Supplements

Pharmacy shelves are filled with dietary supplements that manufacturers claim will help thinning hair, remove wrinkles, and restore weak, brittle nails. Their ingredients can include vitamins, minerals, herbs, hormones, fish oil, and collagen. And depending on the combination of ingredients, the supplements don't come cheap. Prices can range from a few dollars to over $100 for a month's supply, says dermatologist Rajani Katta, MD, clinical assistant professor of medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Skin Caremomjunction.com

17 Best Under-Eye Creams For Sensitive Skin In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. Our eyes age quickly because the area around our eyes is susceptible to sagging and...
Skin Caregoodhousekeeping.com

7 Best Toners for Combination Skin, Recommended by Dermatologists

Combination skin can sometimes feel like it’s having an identity crisis. Dry in some places and oily in others, finding products that work for your whole face can feel a bit tricky sometimes. But in truth, toners (a.k.a. those liquid potions you swipe on after cleansing but before serums and moisturizer), are actually great for combination types.
Skin Carethenewsgod.com

5 Benefits of Face Serum for Men

Are you one of those men who wish to get complimented for your skin? Do you want to start a skincare routine? For the longest time and since the past generations, men have been taught to focus their mind and energy on practical things like getting a job or joining the army. However, the 21st-century generation of men is far more progressive and aware of the importance of healthy and glowing skin. After all, who does not want to enjoy clear skin and be confident? Everyone does, regardless of their gender.