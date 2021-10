The Community Circlce in Kamaree Brown’s third-grade class at Love Elementary School is almost like a family. Kamaree participates the circle daily with her teacher, Christine Yocum and her classmates. JPS teachers are using community circles as a tool to help students: feel more connected to each other and the school community, foster peaceful learning classroom environments and support social emotional development. In a Community Circle, teachers and students sit alongside each other and talk about a prompt, which could be about something learned in class that day or a class problem that needs to be addressed. Students share their thoughts and feelings about that prompt and everyone always has the right to pass if they are not comfortable sharing.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO