Stop Talking Over Each Other in Virtual Meetings

We are all responsible to each other. This story popped up from a few years ago in Facebook memory. “On my way home from the gym today, I was driving along Route 611 in Warrington, PA. I spotted this older woman who looked to be in her late 70’s or early 80’s walking along the side of the road. For those in the area, you know what traffic can be like with cars zooming by. She was lugging a large purse and a cup from Wendy’s. I pulled over and asked if she needed a ride. Now, I don’t pick up hitchhikers and she didn’t have her thumb out, but I felt intuitively guided to ask. She agreed and got into the Jeep. I asked her where she lived and it turned out to be an apartment complex at least a mile or so up the road and I told her I would take her door to door. That was at least another half mile from the entrance. She had already walked a few miles to get to and from Wendy’s in 80+ degree temps. She told me she did it all the time, even though she has arthritis. She had trouble getting in and out of the car, as it was, let alone walk all that way in the heat. When she got out, she thanked me and blessed me. I told her that I was already blessed and then we both went on our ways.