My wife and I agree on a great many things, but what to watch isn't one of them. Whenever we try and sit down to watch something together, we'll spend far too long cycling through Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Amazon looking for something we can agree upon. Occasionally, we'll find something new that we both enjoy — Girls5Eva being the most recent — but more often, we'll either settle for reruns of The Office or Parks & Rec, or I'll go upstairs and watch one thing while she stays downstairs and watches something else.