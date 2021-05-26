Cancel
Why Procurement Has Yet to Solve the Spend Data Challenge

By Sam Vail
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpend analytics, or the process of collecting spend data, categorizing and analyzing it, is core to procurement, but the industry has historically struggled to fix the spend data challenge. What’s more is, it has grown even more complicated during the pandemic. A survey of procurement organizations released this year from Sourcing Industry Group and LogicSource reveals 66% know they need to improve spend data quality, 34% say they don’t have actionable, accurate or updated data, and 28% have no tools or processes in place to manage spend analytics.

