Buy FIFA coins on the Internet is the fastest way to get a large amount of the coins, but if you do this properly, your account has the risk to be banned by EA. The penalties for those who buy the currency need to be milder – after all, it is not in EA’s interest to lose potential FIFA Point buyers. If you want to buy coins, first you need to know if it is safe. It’s good that you’re aware you might get punished by EA. The feedback we have received from sellers is that this is a rare occurrence, but we do know of a few cases. Therefore, there will be some a bit possibility for you to be caught.