NBA

LeBron James On Clutch Shots In Lakers’ Game 2 Win Against Suns: ‘Just Playoff Basketball’

By Matt Peralta
Posted by 
Lakers Nation
Lakers Nation
 16 days ago
In typical fashion, LeBron James was able to bounce back after a Game 1 loss and led the Los Angeles Lakers to an exciting Game 2 win over the Phoenix Suns. James looked much more like himself on the floor as he was active defensively and offensively found a groove with his jump shot. The star scored 23 points to go along with nine assists and four rebounds but more importantly made timely plays in the second half.

Lakers Nation

Lakers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.

