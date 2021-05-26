Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MI

MLK Corridor Improvement Authority Plans First Official Meeting

jtv.tv
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA commercial block on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive at the intersection of the MLK Equality Trail. Photo courtesy City of Jackson. The main goal of the improvement authority is to promote the redevelopment of the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Prospect Street commercial corridors. Boundaries of the improvement authority are S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Downtown Jackson to the City Limits at W. South Street and Prospect Street in its entirety from Fourth Street to S. Cooper Street. Commercial properties along the MLK Equality Trail, Jackson’s main pedestrian trail, are also included in the improvement authority.

jtv.tv
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Anthony Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Infrastructure#Board Of Directors#Council Members#Board Members#The City Council#Mlk Equality Trail#Ward#Proposed Improvements#Downtown Jackson#W South Street#Councilmember#Commercial Properties#Prospect Street#Drive#Tax Funds#S Cooper Street#Jr#Photo Courtesy City#Zoom Meeting Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Jackson, MIWKHM

Councilman Forgrave Holding 6th Ward Meeting May 24th

Residents in Jackson’s Sixth Ward have an upcoming opportunity to meet virtually with their City Council representative and learn the latest news from the City. Sixth Ward City Councilmember Will Forgrave has planned a virtual neighborhood meeting for Monday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. on the Zoom platform. Lead water...
Jackson, MIWKHM

Mayoral Candidate John Wilson On Issues He Will Address

John Wilson has officially entered the race to become the next mayor of Jackson. Wilson talks about what he will offer to the voters…. Wilson touched on the top two priorities he would address as mayor…. Wilson is adamant on using existing gas tax to fix roads instead of raising...
Jackson, MIPosted by
MLive

Resident concerns cause Jackson officials to postpone neighborhood association vote

JACKSON, MI – Discussion over communication methods at the city level delayed vote of a proposal to establish a neighborhood association process in the city of Jackson. The Jackson City Council briefly discussed an ordinance that would allow residents to form neighborhood associations affiliated with the city through a chartering process, then be eligible for streamlined information and funds, during its Tuesday, May 11 virtual meeting.
Jackson, MIWKHM

Jackson receives $125k in blight elimination funding

Friday, the State Land Bank Authority and MI Department of Treasury announced that a total of $800,000 in statewide blight elimination grants will be awarded to six cities across the state, with $125,000 of that coming to Jackson. The blight elimination grant money will help cities remove vacant and abandoned...
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Jackson, MIPosted by
MLive

Notoriously rough Morrell Street is getting long overdue fixes

JACKSON, MI-- A special assessment to start construction on Morrell Street, a notoriously bad spot for drivers, has been approved by the Jackson City Council at its Monday, May 11 meeting. Construction on Morrell Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Greenwood Avenue began April 26 to replace water...
Jackson, MIPosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Agreement will install solar power at Jackson elementary schools

JACKSON, MI - A 20-year agreement will bring solar energy systems to three Jackson Public Schools elementary schools. The Jackson School Board unanimously approved the agreement with Jackson-based Harvest Solar at its Tuesday, May 11 meeting. Harvest Solar will pay for the installation, maintenance and service of the solar arrays, meaning there is no cost to the district, officials said.