MLK Corridor Improvement Authority Plans First Official Meeting

A commercial block on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive at the intersection of the MLK Equality Trail. Photo courtesy City of Jackson. The main goal of the improvement authority is to promote the redevelopment of the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Prospect Street commercial corridors. Boundaries of the improvement authority are S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Downtown Jackson to the City Limits at W. South Street and Prospect Street in its entirety from Fourth Street to S. Cooper Street. Commercial properties along the MLK Equality Trail, Jackson’s main pedestrian trail, are also included in the improvement authority.