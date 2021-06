On the morning of May 30, a car crash on Camino Real killed three teenagers, two adults and left five children between the ages of 12-14 seriously injured. According to the SunSentinel, a 2013 Hyundai Genesis had eight people on board while it was speeding and then lost control. The Hyundai spun out of control before veering into the median, hitting a concrete light pole, and landing upside down on top of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz C250.