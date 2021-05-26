2021 NBA Draft Primer Part 2: Players to Target at the 7th Pick

This is the second part in my 2021 draft series. If you missed the first part on the top 5 players in the draft, you can check that out here. Today we’ll be exploring 5 players that I believe should be targets for the Raptors assuming they stay at the 7th pick, their position going into the lottery. If you need a refresher on the Raptors’ philosophies going into this unique draft, you can check out Oren’s article on that here.