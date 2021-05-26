Respawn warns of “dry” month for Apex Legends before big update soon

If you're a queer player of a character based shooter, you're probably drowning in Pride related cosmetic items to show your pride in-game. Except if you're an Overwatch fan. When Overwatch was announced, Blizzard, the game's developer, made particular note of the diversity of its characters. Prior to the game's release, while the development studio was drumming up hype for the game at PAX in 2015, Blizzard said, "We've been hearing a lot of discussion among players about the need for diversity in video games. That means a lot of things. They want to see gender diversity, they want to see racial diversity, they want to see diversity along the lines of what country people are from. There is also talk about diversity in different body types in that not everybody wants to have the exact same body type always represented. And we just want you to know that we're listening."